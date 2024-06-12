Immunotherapy Drugs Market Size to Reach USD 1.30 Trillion by 2033

The global immunotherapy drugs market size was USD 240.19 billion in 2023, calculated at USD 284.38 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 1,300.38 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 18.4% from 2024 to 2033. The North American region has accounted for 48.19% of the market revenue share in 2023.

The growth of the immunotherapy drugs market is primarily fueled by the increasing demand for treatments that enhance the immune system’s ability to combat cancer effectively.

The immunotherapy drugs market is experiencing rapid growth due to the increasing adoption of immunotherapy as a prominent treatment option for cancer. Immunotherapy harnesses the body’s own immune system to target and eliminate cancer cells, offering a potent alternative to conventional therapies. This approach can be applied across various cancer types and can be used independently or in combination with other treatments like chemotherapy. Non-specific immunotherapies, known as immunomodulating agents, play a crucial role in enhancing the immune system’s ability to recognize and destroy cancer cells. The diverse mechanisms and applications of immunotherapy treatments make categorization challenging, as they often intersect multiple treatment groups. With this complexity, the market continues to expand as advancements in research and development drive innovation and broaden the therapeutic landscape for cancer patients.

In May 2024, Novartis was set to Acquire Mariana Oncology to Enhance Radioligand Therapy Pipeline.

Immunotherapy Drugs Market Key Takeaways

The cancer segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 94.10% in 2023.

On the other hand, the autoimmune diseases segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

The monoclonal antibodies segment accounted for the largest share of more than 78.11% in 2023.

North America dominated the global industry in 2023 and accounted for the largest share of more than 48.19% of the overall revenue.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the global industry in 2023 and accounted for the largest share of more than 48.19% of the overall revenue, buoyed by significant advancements and regulatory approvals, particularly in the United States. The FDA’s endorsement of immunotherapy for cancers with specific genetic features, regardless of origin, underscores the region’s leadership in cutting-edge treatment modalities, including tumor-agnostic therapies. With an estimated 83,730 new cases of bladder cancer in the U.S. this year, of which 50% or more may progress to advanced disease, the demand for effective treatments like immunotherapy is poised to surge. Furthermore, initiatives such as the National Research Council of Canada’s efforts to develop novel immunotherapies offer promising prospects for cancer patients, providing new avenues for those with aggressive B-cell leukemia or lymphoma cancers who have shown resistance to conventional treatments. This regional insight underscores North America’s pivotal role in driving innovation and addressing unmet medical needs in the field of cancer immunotherapy.

In May 2024, Amgen announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved IMDELLTRA (tarlatamab-dlle) for the treatment of adult patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. In the Asia Pacific region, burgeoning opportunities await in the healthcare sector, primarily driven by the escalating incidence of target diseases among the populace. As the region gears up to host the Asia-Pacific Vaccine and Immunotherapy Congress (APVIC), it sets the stage for collaboration and knowledge exchange among luminaries spanning various domains, including immunology, clinical trials, cellular and gene therapies, vaccine manufacturing, immuno-oncology, and drug development. With over 600 sites actively engaged in clinical development and numerous others adept in managing trials for immunotherapies, the region stands as a pivotal hub for advancing innovative treatments, particularly in the realms of monotherapy and combination therapies. This dynamic landscape underscores the region’s pivotal role in shaping the future of healthcare innovation and underscores its status as a premier destination for stakeholders seeking to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Market Dynamics

Driver

Revolutionizes cancer treatment

The advent of immune-based therapies, particularly immunotherapy (IO), has heralded a transformative era in cancer therapy. Across various tumor sites, IO has reshaped treatment paradigms, offering a survival benefit compared to conventional chemotherapy while maintaining a manageable toxicity profile. Immunotherapy extends the lifespan of cancer patients, serving as a secondary alternative when standard treatments are unsuitable, such as in the elderly population. With a growing aging demographic, immunotherapy emerges as a promising cornerstone in cancer treatment, either as a standalone therapy or in combination with conventional approaches, propelling the expansion of the immunotherapy drugs market.

In December 2023, PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) was approved by the FDA as the First and Only ADC Plus PD-1 to Treat Advanced Bladder Cancer.

Restraint

Challenges in cancer immunotherapy

The efficacy of cancer immunotherapies remains inconsistent across patient populations and cancer types, presenting a significant hurdle in their widespread adoption. While some patients experience remarkable responses, these treatments often prove effective in only a subset of cancers and a minority of patients within those cohorts. The identification of robust predictive biomarkers presents a formidable technical challenge, as clinically predictive genomic mutations are sparse, diverse, and dispersed across numerous cancer types. This limitation inhibits the growth potential of the immunotherapy drugs market, underscoring the need for innovative solutions to enhance treatment efficacy and expand patient access.

Opportunity

Advancements in cancer immunotherapy delivery

The evolving landscape of cancer treatment presents promising opportunities for innovative strategies in immunotherapy. As research progresses and technologies advance, the potential to induce robust immune responses against cancer cells grows. Overcoming obstacles such as effective delivery to tumor sites and minimizing adverse events remains paramount. Smart and intelligent delivery technologies are essential to navigating the complexities of cancer and enhancing therapeutic efficacy while controlling tumor growth. With novel strategies and therapy regimens undergoing rigorous preclinical and clinical testing, the immunotherapy drugs market stands poised for growth, driven by the pursuit of effective cancer remission.

Report Highlights

By Drug Type

In the global immunotherapy drugs market, The monoclonal antibodies segment accounted for the largest share of more than 78.11% in 2023, largely owing to their widespread utilization in cancer treatment. Positioned as a cornerstone of targeted cancer therapy, monoclonal antibodies are meticulously engineered to interact with precise targets, enhancing their efficacy and minimizing off-target effects. These antibodies serve a dual purpose, functioning both as targeted therapy and immunotherapy. By facilitating the immune system’s recognition and elimination of cancer cells through mechanisms such as marking them for destruction, monoclonal antibodies underscore their pivotal role in advancing therapeutic outcomes. This underscores the immense potential and versatility of monoclonal antibodies within the evolving landscape of oncological treatments, thereby shaping the trajectory of the immunotherapy drugs market.

The vaccines segment emerges as the fastest-growing segment within the forecast period, driven by its pivotal role in immunotherapy. Conventional vaccines aimed at disease prevention and cancer treatment vaccines represent a burgeoning niche tailored for individuals already battling cancer. These vaccines play a crucial role in empowering the body’s immune system to identify and combat cancer cells effectively. Serving as a form of immunotherapy, cancer vaccines impart crucial knowledge to the immune system, enabling it to discern and eradicate cancerous cells. The landscape of cancer vaccine development is dynamic, with ongoing clinical trials exploring new targets and immunotherapy modalities. This relentless pursuit of innovation underscores the transformative potential of cancer vaccines within the broader spectrum of immunotherapeutic interventions, shaping the trajectory of the immunotherapy drugs market.

By Indication

In the immunotherapy drugs market, The cancer segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 94.10% in 2023, with immunotherapy emerging as a cornerstone in its treatment paradigm. Leveraging the body’s own immune system, immunotherapy orchestrates a targeted assault on cancer cells, enhancing the immune response against malignancies. Its transformative potential and cancer’s elusive nature pose challenges for the immune system, as cancer cells originate from healthy cells and may evade immune detection. Immunotherapy represents an important in cancer treatment, with continuous advancements rapidly expanding its repertoire of approved treatments and investigational avenues. The dynamic landscape of immunotherapy underscores its growing significance as a cornerstone of modern oncological care, heralding a new era in the fight against cancer within the immunotherapy drugs market.

Recent Developments

In May 2024, At the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting in Chicago, Illinois, BioNTech SE presented clinical trial results for a few projects from the company’s diverse immuno-oncology portfolio.

In May 2023, CohBar, Inc. and Morphogenesis, Inc. entered into a Definitive Merger Agreement to Advance an Innovative Late-stage Clinical Immuno-oncology Pipeline of Therapies to Overcome Resistance to Cancer Immunotherapy.

In April 2024, Boehringer Ingelheim and 3T Biosciences entered into a second partnership to develop next-generation cancer immunotherapies.

In May 2024, MediLink Therapeutics announced a multi-target TMALIN ADC technology platform license agreement with BioNTech, expanding their global strategic partnership.

Immunotherapy Drugs Market Top Key Companies:

Amgen, Inc.

Novartis AG

AbbVie, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

AstraZeneca

GSK

Sanofi

Bayer AG

Immunotherapy Drugs Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the Immunotherapy Drugs market.

By Drug Type

Monoclonal Antibodies

Immunomodulators

Vaccines

By Indication

Cancer

Autoimmune Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

