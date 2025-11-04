SUBSCRIBE
Nomination Committee Appointed in Respect of AGM 2026 in Alligator Bioscience AB

November 4, 2025 | 
LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2025 / Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm:ATORX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs, today announced that the Nomination Committee in preparation for the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 6, 2026, has been appointed.

Pursuant to the instruction for the Nomination Committee adopted by the AGM in 2019, the Nomination Committee for the Alligator Bioscience AGM 2026 shall consist of four members, representing the three largest shareholders at the last weekday of June, together with the Chairman of the Board. If a shareholder does not exercise its right to appoint a member, entitlement to appoint a member of the Nomination Committee transfers to the shareholder who is the next largest shareholder in terms of voting rights.

Based on the above, the Nomination Committee for the AGM 2026 has been established to consist of the following persons, together representing approximately 11.6 percent of the shares and votes in the company as per the end of June 2025:

  • Lars Bergkvist, representing Roxette Photo SA;

  • Jan Lundström representing Johan Zetterstedt;

  • Johan Ranstam representing AB Gryningsstunden Förvaltning; and

  • Hans-Peter Ostler, Chairman of the Board.

The task of the Nomination Committee's prior to AGM is to prepare and submit proposals regarding the Chairman of the AGM, the number of Board members elected by the AGM, the Chairman and other Board members elected by the AGM, the fees and other remuneration for each of the Board members elected by the AGM and for members of Board committees, the number of auditors, the auditors, the fee for auditors and election of a Nomination Committee, or alternatively a decision on principles for appointing a Nomination Committee, as well as instructions for the Nomination Committee.

Shareholders wishing to submit proposals or comments to the Nomination Committee may do so via email to ir@alligatorbioscience.com marked "Att. Nomination committee" or by letter to Alligator Bioscience AB, Nomination Committee, Medicon Village, 223 81 Lund, Sweden. To ensure that the proposals can be considered by the Nomination Committee, proposals shall be submitted in due time before the Annual General Meeting, but not later than 31 January 2026.

The Nomination Committee's proposals will be presented in the notice convening the AGM and on the company's website.

For further information, please contact:

Søren Bregenholt, CEO
E-mail: soren.bregenholt@alligatorbioscience.com
Phone: +46 (0) 46 540 82 00

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 03:00 p.m. CET on 3 November 2025.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs focused on the CD40 receptor. This validated approach promotes priming of tumor-specific T cells and reversing the immunosuppressive nature of the tumor microenvironment, with significant potential benefits for cancer patients across multiple types of cancer. The Company's lead drug candidate mitazalimab is currently ready for Phase 3 development, and has previously presented unprecedented survival data at 24-months follow up in first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer patients in the Phase 2 trial OPTIMIZE-1.

Alligator is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX) and headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

For more information, please visit alligatorbioscience.com.

Nomination Committee appointed in respect of AGM 2026 in Alligator Bioscience AB

SOURCE: Alligator Bioscience



