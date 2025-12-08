SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Nomination Committee Appointed for Spago Nanomedical’s Annual General Meeting 2026

December 8, 2025 | 
1 min read

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / Spago Nanomedical (STO:SPAGO.ST)(FRA:7UX.F) - In accordance with the instructions to the nomination committee resolved by the Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), a nomination committee for the 2026 AGM has been appointed.

The nomination committee for the 2026 AGM has been formed based on the largest owners as of September 30, 2025, who wish to participate in the nomination committee. The nomination committee has the following composition, which together represent around 60 percent of all shares in Spago Nanomedical:

  • Peter Lindell, represents Cidro Förvaltning AB and own holding, chairman of the Nomination Committee

  • Mikael Lönn, represents own holding

  • Eva Redhe, represents own holding

The nomination committee's task is to submit proposals to the AGM for the chairman of the AGM, election of chairman and other members of the board of directors, as well as remuneration to each of the board members. The nomination committee shall also submit proposals for the election and remuneration of auditors.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the nomination committee are welcome to send them by e-mail to valberedning2026@spagonanomedical.se. Proposals shall be submitted no later than January 31, 2026.

For further information, please contact Mats Hansen, CEO Spago Nanomedical AB, +46 46 811 88, mats.hansen@spagonanomedical.se

Spago Nanomedical AB is a Swedish company in clinical development phase. The company´s development projects are based on a platform of polymeric materials with unique properties for more precise treatment and diagnosis of cancer and other debilitating diseases. Spago Nanomedical´s share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: SPAGO). For further information, see www.spagonanomedical.se.

FNCA Sweden AB is the Certified Adviser of the company.

Attachments

Nomination committee appointed for Spago Nanomedical’s Annual General Meeting 2026

SOURCE: Spago Nanomedical



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

Europe Events People
ACCESS Newswire
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Richard Pazdur
FDA
Pazdur To Retire Weeks After Taking On Coveted FDA Role
December 2, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Business partners run with big arrow in different directions. Conflict, choice right way business development. Team leadership competition. Quarrel, battle and problems. Flat vector illustration
Mergers & acquisitions
Avidity Played Hardball To Land Favorable Terms in $12B Novartis Deal
November 25, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Dollar Sign with Colorful geometric shapes. Business in trendy riso graph design. Geometry elements with Currency Symbol, abstract risograph print texture style.
C-suite
Eli Lilly Enters Uncharted Territory as Market Cap Nears $1T
November 20, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Richard Pazdur
FDA
Makary Got His Man in Pazdur—But Can He Last as CDER Director?
November 18, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie