Nomic® Secures $42M in Oversubscribed Series B to Expand Access to Protein Profiling

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nomic Bio (“Nomic”), the Protein Profiling company, today announces the completion of an oversubscribed $42 million Series B funding round. The fresh capital will enable Nomic to accelerate the expansion of its commercial operations, further invest in advancing its state-of-the-art protein profiling platform, and broaden its transformative offerings to meet growing demand.





The round was led by a U.S.-based life-sciences-focused investor and saw participation from new and existing investors, including Amplitude Ventures, AVANT BIO, Lux Capital, Real Ventures, and SR One. This financing brings the company’s total raised capital to more than $60M.

“Proteomics has the potential to drive the next generation of therapeutics and diagnostics,” says Byron Hewett, former CEO of Somalogic and current board member at Nomic. “Scalability and data fidelity are critical for proteomics technologies. But for broad adoption and utility, the technology must also be broadly accessible and versatile. We believe Nomic’s nELISA™ platform achieves exactly that.”

Nomic is already revolutionizing proteomics, empowering over 75 companies—spanning top-10 pharma, innovative biotechs, and prestigious research institutes. Together, they’ve collectively profiled more than 400,000 samples. In response to surging demand, Nomic has built industrial-scale facilities powered by its groundbreaking nELISA platform, offering customers a seamless protein profiling service with unmatched throughput and turnaround time.

“Nomic was founded to help scientific teams succeed in their mission to extend health spans,” said Milad Dagher, CEO and Co-founder of Nomic. “We’re excited to see our technology embraced by some of the most innovative R&D teams and to witness the nELISA platform advance critical drug discovery efforts. As we set out to greatly increase our biological footprint alongside unlocking several new applications, we are energized to partner with a distinguished group of investors who share our bold vision.”

About Nomic

At Nomic, we are making protein profiling broadly accessible. At the heart of our platform is the nELISA, a proprietary technology that enables massive multiplexing with true flexibility, full quantification, and unmatched cost-efficiency. Nomic has developed the most comprehensive solution for inflammation research that allows for the high-throughput quantification of hundreds of secreted proteins. Nomic is rapidly expanding its biological footprint to cover proteins across the entire proteome, unlocking new possibilities for diverse applications, uses cases, and disease areas. For more information, visit nomic.bio and follow the company on LinkedIn.

