Nkarta to Present Initial Autoimmune Clinical Data for NKX019 at American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2026

Two abstracts selected for oral presentations, highlighting investigational CAR-NK cell therapy’s clinical activity in idiopathic inflammatory myopathy and overall safety profile

Third abstract selected for poster presentation highlighting NKX019’s clinical activity in systemic sclerosis



SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nkarta, Inc. (Nasdaq: NKTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing engineered natural killer (NK) cell therapies to treat autoimmune diseases, today announced its selection for three scientific presentations at ACR Convergence 2026 being held November 6-11 in Orlando.

Nkarta was chosen to give two oral presentations, highlighting the safety of NKX019 across all autoimmune indications in the Ntrust Phase 1/2 studies and its clinical activity in idiopathic inflammatory myopathy, as well as a poster presentation on clinical activity in systemic sclerosis.

"These three presentations represent an important milestone for Nkarta as we share our first overview of NKX019's safety profile and clinical activity in patients with devastating autoimmune conditions," said Nkarta CEO Paul J. Hastings. “The tolerability of NKX019 and early efficacy we’re seeing in our leading indications, myositis and scleroderma, combined with its off-the-shelf availability and ability to be dosed on an outpatient basis, hold the potential to dramatically expand patient access to cell therapy. We look forward to presenting our clinical findings to the rheumatology community and their patients.”

Details of the presentations are as follows:



Title: Preliminary Safety, PK/PD, and Clinical Activity of NKX019, an Allogeneic, CD19-Targeted, CAR NK-Cell Therapy, in Idiopathic Inflammatory Myopathy: Results From an Ongoing, Phase 1/2, Open-Label, Multicenter, Dose-Escalation/Optimization, Basket Study

Presentation type: Oral

Session: Muscle Biology, Myositis, & Myopathies - Clinical: Novel and Emerging Therapies in Myositis (0902-0907)

Date and Time: Sunday, November 8th, 1:15pm-1:30 pm ET

Presenting Author: Guillermo J. Valenzuela, MD, FACR, President and Principal Investigator, Integral Rheumatology and Immunology Specialists

Abstract #: 0903

Title: Overall, Immune-Mediated, and Hematologic Safety Outcomes Following Fludarabine/Cyclophosphamide Lymphodepletion and NKX019, an Allogeneic CD19-Targeted CAR NK-Cell Therapy, in B-Cell-Mediated Autoimmune Diseases

Presentation type: Oral

Session: Miscellaneous Rheumatic & Inflammatory Diseases: Focus on Hematologic Mechanisms and Disease (2935-2940)

Date and Time: Wednesday, November 11th, 10:15am -10:30am ET

Presenting Author: Guillermo J. Valenzuela, MD, FACR, President and Principal Investigator, Integral Rheumatology and Immunology Specialists

Abstract #: 2938



Title: Preliminary Safety, PK/PD, and Clinical Activity of NKX019, an Allogeneic, CD19-Targeted, CAR NK-Cell Therapy, in Systemic Sclerosis: Results From an Ongoing, Phase 1/2, Open-Label, Multicenter, Dose-Escalation/Optimization, Basket Study

Presentation type: Poster

Session: (1172-1182) Systemic Sclerosis & Related Disorders - Treatment Poster B

Date and Time: Monday, November 9th, 10:30am-12:30pm ET

Presenting Author: Dinesh Khanna, MBBS, MSc, Frederick G.L. Huetwell Professor of Rheumatology and Director, University of Michigan Scleroderma Program

Abstract #: 1179

Additional information, including the accepted abstracts, can be accessed on the ACR Convergence 2026 website. Presentation materials will be made available on the Publications section of Nkarta's website at www.nkartatx.com following the event.

About the Ntrust℠ Clinical Trials in Autoimmune Disease

Ntrust-1 ( NCT06557265 ) and Ntrust-2 ( NCT06733935 ) are multi-center, open label, dose escalation clinical trials in patients with autoimmune disease receiving lymphodepletion followed by CD19-targeted CAR-NK cell therapy. Both trials assess the safety of NKX019 in people living with autoimmune diseases as well as its potential to achieve durable remission via a “reset” of the immune system through the elimination of pathogenic B cells.

The Ntrust trials are enrolling up to 12 patients per dose level per disease indication across systemic sclerosis, idiopathic inflammatory myopathy, ANCA-associated vasculitis, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus nephritis, and primary membranous nephropathy. Additional participants may be enrolled if needed to refine patient populations for further study.

In both studies, patients receive a three-dose cycle of NKX019 following lymphodepletion with fludarabine and cyclophosphamide or cyclophosphamide alone, if they have significant cytopenia at baseline. This approach is designed to evaluate the single-agent activity of NKX019 and facilitate a more rapid path to regulatory approval. Patients in both trials may also receive additional cycles, if needed, to restore response or enable a deeper response.

About NKX019

NKX019 is an allogeneic, cryopreserved, off-the-shelf immunotherapy candidate that uses natural killer (NK) cells derived from the peripheral blood of healthy adult donors. It is engineered with a humanized CD19-directed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for enhanced cell targeting and a proprietary, membrane-bound form of interleukin-15 (IL-15) for greater persistence and activity without exogenous cytokine support. CD19 is a biomarker for normal B cells as well as those implicated in autoimmune disease. Nkarta is evaluating NKX019 in multiple autoimmune conditions.

About Nkarta

Nkarta is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell therapies for people living with autoimmune diseases. By harnessing the power of the innate immune system to eliminate pathogenic B cells driving the autoimmune response, Nkarta is advancing novel cell therapies engineered for deep therapeutic impact. The on-demand availability and outpatient dosing of our CAR-NK cells enables a broad population of patients with different autoimmune conditions to conveniently access NK cell therapy in community health settings. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.nkartatx.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential,” “projects,” “would” and “future” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Nkarta’s expectations regarding any or all of the following: Nkarta’s position, plans, strategies, and timelines for the continued and future clinical development and potential of NKX019 (including the future availability and disclosure of clinical data and other updates from Nkarta’s clinical trials); the therapeutic potential, accessibility and tolerability of NKX019 for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including as a result of advancing Nkarta’s dose escalation and expansion of outpatient dosing in community-based settings; and the potential for NKX019 to address significant unmet medical need in B-cell-mediated autoimmune diseases.

Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: Nkarta’s limited operating history and historical losses; Nkarta’s lack of any products approved for sale and its ability to achieve profitability; the risk that the results of preclinical studies and early-stage clinical trials may not be predictive of future results; Nkarta’s ability to raise additional funding to complete the development and any commercialization of its product candidates; Nkarta’s dependence on the clinical success of NKX019; that Nkarta may be delayed in initiating, enrolling patients in or completing its clinical trials; competition from third parties that are developing products for similar uses; Nkarta’s ability to obtain, maintain and protect its intellectual property; Nkarta’s dependence on third parties in connection with manufacturing, clinical trials and pre-clinical studies; and the complexity of the manufacturing process for CAR NK cell therapies.

These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in Nkarta’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” section of Nkarta’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, filed with the SEC on August 10, 2026 and Nkarta’s other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, Nkarta undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Nkarta Media/Investor Contact:

Nadir Mahmood

Nkarta, Inc.

nmahmood@nkartatx.com