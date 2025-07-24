Nkarta to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright “HCW@Home” Series

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nkarta, Inc. (Nasdaq: NKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered natural killer (NK) cell therapies, today announced its participation in the H.C. Wainwright “HCW@Home” Series.

H.C Wainwright “HCW@Home with Nkarta, Inc.”

July 30, 2025

11:00 a.m. ET – fireside chat

Register for the webcast here. A simultaneous webcast of the event will also be available on the Investors section of Nkarta’s website, www.nkartatx.com, and a replay will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days.

About Nkarta

Nkarta is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell therapies for autoimmune diseases. By combining its cell expansion and cryopreservation platform with proprietary cell engineering technologies and CRISPR-based genome engineering capabilities, Nkarta is building a pipeline of future cell therapies engineered for deep therapeutic activity and intended for broad access in the outpatient treatment setting. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.nkartatx.com.

