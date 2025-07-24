SUBSCRIBE
Nkarta to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright “HCW@Home” Series

July 24, 2025 | 
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nkarta, Inc. (Nasdaq: NKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered natural killer (NK) cell therapies, today announced its participation in the H.C. Wainwright “HCW@Home” Series.

H.C Wainwright “HCW@Home with Nkarta, Inc.”
July 30, 2025
11:00 a.m. ET – fireside chat

Register for the webcast here. A simultaneous webcast of the event will also be available on the Investors section of Nkarta’s website, www.nkartatx.com, and a replay will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days.

About Nkarta
Nkarta is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell therapies for autoimmune diseases. By combining its cell expansion and cryopreservation platform with proprietary cell engineering technologies and CRISPR-based genome engineering capabilities, Nkarta is building a pipeline of future cell therapies engineered for deep therapeutic activity and intended for broad access in the outpatient treatment setting. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.nkartatx.com.

Nkarta Media/Investor Contact:
Nadir Mahmood
Nkarta, Inc.
nmahmood@nkartatx.com


Northern California Events
Nkarta Inc
