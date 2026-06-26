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Nkarta to Participate in H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Cell Therapy Virtual Conference

June 26, 2026 | 
1 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nkarta, Inc. (Nasdaq: NKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered natural killer (NK) cell therapies to treat autoimmune diseases, today announced its participation in next week’s H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Cell Therapy Virtual Conference.

At 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 30th, Nkarta President Nadir Mahmood will take part in a fireside chat to share updates on the company’s investigational CAR-NK cell therapy to treat B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases.

A simultaneous webcast of the discussion will be available on the investors section of Nkarta’s website, and a replay will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days.

About Nkarta
Nkarta is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell therapies for people living with autoimmune diseases. By harnessing the power of the innate immune system to eliminate pathogenic B cells driving the autoimmune response, Nkarta is advancing novel cell therapies engineered for deep therapeutic impact. The on-demand availability and outpatient dosing of our CAR-NK cells enables a broad population of patients with different autoimmune conditions to conveniently access NK cell therapy in community health settings. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.nkartatx.com.

Nkarta Media/Investor Contact:
Nadir Mahmood
Nkarta, Inc.
nmahmood@nkartatx.com


Northern California Events Cell therapy
Nkarta Inc
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