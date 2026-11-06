Nitto Denko Avecia to Evaluate EnPlusOne’s ezRNA™ Platform for RNA Therapeutics Manufacturing

Partnership Connects EnPlusOne’s Expanded RNA Chemistry and Scalable Enzymatic Synthesis with Avecia’s Commercial Manufacturing Leadership

WATERTOWN, Mass. & MILFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EnPlusOne Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering enzymatic solutions for RNA therapeutic discovery and development, and Nitto Denko Avecia, Inc., a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in oligonucleotide therapeutics, today announced the signing of an evaluation agreement to assess EnPlusOne’s ezRNA™ platform for manufacturing therapeutic RNA.

This phased program will include proof-of-concept studies, laboratory process evaluation, and technology transfer activities at Nitto Denko Avecia’s facilities. EnPlusOne’s ezRNA platform is a next-generation enzymatic synthesis technology that leverages a water-based, template-free process as an alternative to phosphoramidite chemistry to expand the chemical design space, support sustainability, and improve scalability. The collaboration marks EnPlusOne’s first partnership with a leading CDMO and is expected to open the door to strategic licensing discussions, as well as broader adoption of the ezRNA platform to meet the evolving needs of RNA therapeutic developers. With over 30 years of oligonucleotide experience in integrated development-to-commercial capabilities and proven scale-up expertise, Nitto Denko Avecia is uniquely positioned to evaluate EnPlusOne’s platform as a technology partner to help advance it toward robust, scalable manufacturing.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Nitto Denko Avecia, a leader in manufacturing oligonucleotide therapeutics, to help realize the broader potential of RNA chemistry,” said Dan Ahlsted, co-founder and COO of EnPlusOne. “The simplicity and elegance of our scalable solution addresses a very real need in the development of RNA therapeutics, and we look forward to leveraging our combined strength to demonstrate the scalability needed in the industry as well as the ease of novel modifications to access next-generation RNA therapeutics. Together with Nitto Denko Avecia, we look forward to demonstrating how the freedom to incorporate novel modifications can be matched by the manufacturing quality and scale needed to advance promising RNA designs.”

“Customers need dependable manufacturing and the flexibility to explore new approaches as RNA therapeutics evolve,” said Tammy Cooper, President at Nitto Denko Avecia. “This evaluation will give us practical data on ezRNA’s process, scalability and technology transfer. It is part of our broader, data-driven effort to assess emerging technologies against customer needs and manufacturing requirements.”

Bringing together Nitto Denko Avecia's demonstrated expertise in manufacturing oligonucleotide therapeutics at scale with EnPlusOne’s ezRNA platform marks a pivotal milestone toward next-generation therapeutic RNA manufacturing.

About EnPlusOne Biosciences

EnPlusOne is enabling the future of RNA therapeutics with its next-generation ezRNA™ platform, an enzymatic synthesis technology that leverages water-based, template-free reactions to manufacture high-quality RNA at scale. ezRNA is designed to incorporate a wide range of natural and modified nucleotides at precise positions, expanding the chemical design space for therapeutic discovery and development. Paired with functional evaluation, this scalable flexibility supports differentiated RNA therapeutic programs across modalities and stages of development. Learn more at https://www.enplusonebio.com/.

About Nitto Denko Avecia, Inc.

Nitto Denko Avecia Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nitto Denko Corporation ("Nitto"), a Japan-based global high-performance materials manufacturer. Nitto Denko Avecia is a recognized leader in the development and manufacturing services of oligonucleotide therapeutics with facilities in Milford, MA, and Cincinnati, OH that cover preclinical to commercial needs. The company has manufactured more than 1,500 oligonucleotide sequences and developed an extensive late phase portfolio that offers a comprehensive oligonucleotide solution. www.Avecia.com.

About Nitto Denko Corporation

Since its founding in 1918, Nitto has globally provided a wide range of products and services as a high-performance materials manufacturer, including optical materials used in display devices such as smartphones and automotive displays, advanced semiconductor materials, high density printed circuit boards for data centers, medical-related products and services, and decarbonization solutions, based on its core technologies. Under its brand slogan, “Innovation for Customers,” Nitto aims to create indispensable value for society and contribute to a sustainable global environment and a prosperous human society.

https://www.nitto.com/jp/en/

For EnPlusOne:

Mary T. Conway

Conway Communications

mtconway@conwaycommsir.com

617-407-8778

For Nitto Denko Avecia:

Dawn Fontaine

Marketing & Communications Associate

mav-marketing@nitto.com