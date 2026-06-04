Nirrin Technologies Launches TALOS™, a Protein Quantitation System Designed for Modern Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Workflows

Delivers rapid protein quantitation across bioprocess workflows from harvest to final formulation

Reduces operator-dependent variables, simplifying protein quantitation for consistent and reliable operation across users and sites

Supports protein quantitation from process development through GMP manufacturing with at-line, in-line, and in situ deployment modes

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nirrin Technologies, a developer of analytical tools designed to transform bioprocess workflows, today announced the commercial launch of TALOS™, a direct protein quantitation system built on the company’s proprietary High-Precision Tunable Laser Spectroscopy (HPTLS™) technology. TALOS™ simplifies protein quantitation across biopharmaceutical workflows by replacing traditional variable pathlength UV workflows with fixed-path near-infrared (NIR) measurement of the peptide backbone. Protein quantitation is possible from 0.1 to 250 mg/mL, in seconds from a 15 µL sample, without dilution, moving optical systems, molecule-specific calibration, or manual pathlength adjustment.

TALOS™ delivers rapid, consistent protein quantitation with the operational simplicity needed for modern bioprocessing workflows, from early process development through GMP manufacturing. With an unprecedented dynamic range, TALOS™ can be used across the full bioprocess workflow as protein concentrations increase from harvest through downstream processing and final release testing. Designed for flexible at-line, in-line, and in situ deployment, TALOS™ is transferable across different unit operations, scales, and manufacturing sites, creating greater consistency and confidence in protein quantitation.

“Protein quantitation is performed throughout biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing, but traditional UV-based workflows introduce operational complexity and have limited deployment options, making it difficult to leverage across unit operations and scales,” said Bryan Hassell, Ph.D., CEO of Nirrin Technologies. “As biologics manufacturing becomes more distributed, automated, and data-driven, the need for consistent, transferable protein quantitation across workflows and facilities becomes increasingly important. TALOS™ is designed for modern biologics manufacturing. The system provides a more reliable and transferable approach to protein quantitation that simplifies operation, reduces workflow burden, and delivers consistent measurements across teams, manufacturing sites, and deployment environments."

How the TALOS System is Designed for Manufacturing Workflows

High Concentration Confidence

Supports protein quantitation from harvest through high-concentration formulation without dilution

Transferability

Consistent quantitation architecture facilitates method transferability from process development through GMP manufacturing

Design enables at-line, in-line, and in situ measurements

Operational Simplicity

Fixed-path measurement architecture enables reliable, repeatable operation across users and sites

Targeted NIR measurement of the peptide backbone reduces dependence on molecule-specific calibration workflows

Built-in spectral residual and measurement quality metrics supports operational confidence and method monitoring

GMP/Integrated Architecture

Integrated hardware, software, and analytics simplify deployment and validation

Audit-ready GMP-aligned, 21 CFR Part 11–capable workflows

Unlike variable pathlength UV systems that rely on moving optical components and slope-based calculations, TALOS™ directly measures molecular vibrations associated with the peptide backbone in the NIR combination-band region through a fixed 1 mm optical pathlength. This fixed-path architecture eliminates mechanical pathlength adjustment while supporting robust, repeatable measurement performance across workflows and deployment configurations.

All TALOS™ configurations share a common quantitation architecture designed to support consistent measurement performance and method transferability across at-line, in-line, and in situ deployment modes. The at-line configuration of the TALOS™ system is currently available. In-line flow cell and in situ probe configurations are in development for continuous real-time protein monitoring during processing without sampling.

TALOS™ is available for order now in the United States, with availability expanding across North America, Europe and Japan. To request a demonstration or technical consultation, visit nirrin.tech/talos or contact info@nirrin.tech.

About Nirrin Technologies

Nirrin Technologies is transforming bioprocess analytics with proprietary High-Precision Tunable Laser Spectroscopy (HPTLS™) technology. Nirrin’s analytical instruments, including the Atlas™ system for real-time process monitoring and the TALOS™ protein quantitation system, provide advanced analytical solutions for complex biologics and advanced therapies, helping biopharmaceutical organizations reduce workflow complexity, improve process understanding, and accelerate development and manufacturing. For more information, visit nirrin.tech and follow Nirrin on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Christine Quern

617-650-8497

cq@christinequern.com