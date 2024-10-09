Nipro Launches D2F™ Glass Vials Powered by Stevanato Group’s EZ-fill® Technology



Mechelen, Belgium – 7th October 2024 – Nipro PharmaPackaging, a global leader in glass tubing, glass primary packaging, and medical devices, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative D2F™ (Direct-to-Fill) glass vials.

These vials, featuring Stevanato Group’s advanced EZ-fill® technology, offer a high-quality ready-to-use (RTU) solution designed to meet the rigorous standards and increasing requirements of the pharmaceutical industry.

Key Features of D2F™ Glass Vials

· Direct-to-Fill Technology:

D2F™ glass vials are washed, depyrogenated, packaged in nest & tub formats, and sterilized providing a seamless RTU solution.

Pharmaceutical companies can integrate these vials directly into their aseptic fill-finish processes.

· Optimized for Fill-Finish Lines:

Developed in collaboration with leading machine suppliers, D2F™ vials are compatible with a wide range of fill-finish lines, ensuring easy and quick integration, thus speeding up operations.

· Increased Stability & Cost Efficiency:

D2F™ vials’ nest & tub design prevents glass-to-glass contact, reducing risks of breakage, cosmetic defects, and particle generation during transportation and handling.



This results in improved mechanical durability, lower downtime, and fewer rejections during final inspections, ultimately contributing to more stable and cost-efficient fill-finish operations.



Quote Nipro :

“We are excited to introduce D2F™ glass vials, offering a reliable and efficient RTU packaging solution that addresses the evolving needs of the pharmaceutical industry,” said Stephan Arnold, CEO Nipro PharmaPackaging.

“These vials exemplify our mission to delivering trust with premium primary pharma packaging solutions.”



Quote Stevanato :



"The collaboration with Nipro represents another important milestone for Stevanato Group's EZ-fill® pre-sterilized platform," said Mauro Stocchi, Chief Business Officer at Stevanato Group. "Nipro's adoption of the EZ-fill® platform further validates Stevanato Group's technological leadership and strengthens our market position in secondary packaging for aseptic manufacturing. The EZ-fill® platform is an increasingly reliable, scalable, and cost-effective solution and industry-validated technology, and we believe it will become a widely recognized standard in the industry."

For more information on D2F™ glass vials, visit [Nipro’s website]

(https://www.nipro-group.com).

About Nipro:

Nipro PharmaPackaging specializes in the development and manufacturing of advanced pharmaceutical packaging products and complete packaging solutions for early-stage drug development or the enhancement of packaging solutions for existing pharmaceutical drugs.

Nipro PharmaPackaging is part of Nipro Corporation Japan, a leading global healthcare company founded in 1954 in Osaka with close to 40.000 colleagues worldwide.

Nipro Corporation serves the Medical Device, Pharmaceutical, Pharma Packaging and Regeneritive Medicine sectors.



About Stevanato Group:

Founded in 1949, Stevanato Group is a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. The Group delivers an integrated, end-to-end portfolio of products, processes and services that address customer needs across the entire drug life cycle at each of the development, clinical and commercial stages. Stevanato Group’s core capabilities in scientific research and development, its commitment to technical innovation and its engineering excellence are central to its ability to offer value added solutions to clients. To learn more, visit: www.stevanatogroup.com.





FAQ

1) What is D2F?

D2F stands for Direct-to-Fill, a solution that simplifies the aseptic filling process by introducing ready-to-use (RTU) packaging material. This packaging material (be it syringes or vials) are packaged in nest & tub formats and sterilized. This allows pharmaceutical companies to fill them immediately without the need for additional washing and sterilization steps.





2) What are D2F glass vials?

D2F glass vials are RTU vials that are washed, depyrogenated, packaged in nest & tub formats, and sterilized, allowing pharmaceutical companies to directly integrate them into their aseptic fill-finish process.

3) What makes D2F vials different from traditional glass vials?

D2F vials, powered by Stevanato Group’s EZ-fill ® technology, offer a high-quality RTU solution. Unlike traditional vials, D2F vials are sterilized and packaged to minimize glass-to-glass contact, reducing the risks of breakage and particle contamination.

4) Will the D2F glass vials come with NSV51 tubing?

Yes, the D2F glass vials will be offered in NSV51 tubing. Other glass tubing can be discussed with the respective Nipro colleagues.

5) Can Vialex vials also come in the D2F presentation?

Yes, Vialex vials, known for their premium quality and extremely low pH shift, are available in the D2F™ (Direct-to-Fill) presentation. This makes them an ideal solution for drugs that are aggressive to glass. Combining Vialex's superior glass resistance with the benefits of a sterilized, ready-to-use format is a perfect synergy, offering a unique packaging solution for pharmaceutical companies seeking the highest standard in product integrity and efficiency.



6) Where are D2F vials produced?





6) How do D2F vials improve fill-finish operations?

The nest & tub design of D2F vials prevents glass-to-glass contact, reducing cosmetic defects, breakages, and particle generation. This results in enhanced mechanical durability, lower downtime, fewer rejections during final inspections, and more efficient and cost-effective fill-finish operations.

7) What are the key benefits of using D2F vials?

- Direct to Fill Technology : The D2F vials are ready for immediate use in fill-finish process

- Enhanced compatibility : Developed in collaboration with leading machine suppliers, they are compatible with a wide range of fill-finish lines, facilitating easy and quick integration.

- Improved Stability and Cost Efficiency : The nest & tub presentation reduces breakages and downtime, resulting in higher operational efficiency.

8) Who can benefit from D2F vials?

Pharmaceutical companies involved in aseptic fill-finish processes can benefit significantly from D2F vials, especially those seeking a reliable and efficient RTU solution that meets the high standards of the industry, combining the proven trackrecords of Nipro’s tubular glass vials in its NSV51 glass together with Stevanato’s experience in EZ-fill technology.

9) What role does Stevanato Group play in the development of D2F vials?

Stevanato Group provides the advanced EZ-fill® technology that powers the D2F vials. Their expertise in RTU packaging solutions complements Nipro’s glass manufacturing capabilities, ensuring a high-quality, reliable product.

10) How does the partnership with Stevanato Group benefit the end product?

The partnership between Nipro and Stevanato Group brings together decades of expertise from both companies. Starting from Nipro’s high-quality glass materials and leveraging Stevanato’s advanced EZ-fill® technology, the collaboration ensures a superior end product, from raw material to final sterilized vial.

11) Where can I get more information about D2F vials?

For more information, please visit Nipro’s website.