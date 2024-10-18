Nikon Small World Competition Celebrates 50 Years with Groundbreaking Image of Brain Tumor Cells

Celebrating its golden anniversary, Nikon Small World honors a stunning photo of brain tumor cell structures, advancing our understanding of neurodegenerative diseases.

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikon Instruments Inc. today announced the winners of the 50th annual Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition, celebrating five decades of excellence in microscopy and digital imaging. This year’s first place prize was awarded to Dr. Bruno Cisterna, with assistance from Dr. Eric Vitriol of Augusta University, for his groundbreaking image of differentiated mouse brain tumor cells, highlighting the actin cytoskeleton, microtubules, and nuclei. This image reveals how disruptions in the cell’s cytoskeleton – the structural framework and “highways” known as microtubules – can lead to diseases like Alzheimer’s and ALS.

Dr. Cisterna’s research revealed that profilin 1 (PFN1), a protein crucial for building the cell’s structure, plays a key role in maintaining the microtubule highways essential for cellular transport. When PFN1 or related processes are disrupted, these highways can malfunction, leading to cellular damage similar to what is observed in neurodegenerative diseases.

“One of the main problems with neurodegenerative diseases is that we don’t fully understand what causes them,” said Dr. Cisterna. “To develop effective treatments, we need to figure out the basics first. Our research is crucial for uncovering this knowledge and ultimately finding a cure. Differentiated cells could be used to study how mutations or toxic proteins that cause Alzheimer’s or ALS alter neuronal morphology, as well as to screen potential drugs or gene therapies aimed at protecting neurons or restoring their function.”

His patience and determination were crucial in capturing his image. “I spent about three months perfecting the staining process to ensure clear visibility of the cells. After allowing five days for the cells to differentiate, I had to find the right field of view where the differentiated and non-differentiated cells interacted. This took about three hours of precise observation under the microscope to capture the right moment, involving many attempts and countless hours of work to get it just right.”

The hard work behind this discovery underscores its significance, bringing researchers closer to answers that could potentially transform millions of lives. “After three years of research, we finally published our findings four months ago in the Journal of Cell Biology, and there’s still more work to be done,” said Dr. Cisterna. “I’m deeply passionate about scientific imaging; I’ve been following the Nikon Small World contest for about 15 years. It’s an incredible contest that highlights the beauty of photomicrography but also inspires continued exploration and innovation in the field.”

Eric Flem, Senior Manager, CRM and Communications at Nikon Instruments, shares a similar perspective on the competition. “At 50 years, Nikon Small World is more than just an imaging competition – it’s become a gallery that pays tribute to the extraordinary individuals who make it possible. They are the driving force behind this event, masterfully blending science and art to reveal the wonders of the microscopic world and what we can learn from it to the public.” He went on to add, “Sometimes, we overlook the tiny details of the world around us. Nikon Small World serves as a reminder to pause, appreciate the power and beauty of the little things, and to cultivate a deeper curiosity to explore and question.”

Second place was awarded to Dr. Marcel Clemens for his image of an electrical arc between a pin and a wire, produced by applying a potential difference of 10,000 volts.

Third place was awarded to Chris Romaine for his image of a cannabis plant leaf. The bulbous structures are trichomes, or hair-like plant appendages, and the bubbles inside are cannabinoid vesicles, fluid-filled, blister-like structures.

In total, Nikon Small World recognized 87 photos out of thousands of entries from scientists and artists across the globe.

The 2024 judging panel included:

Adrian Coakley , Director of Photography at National Geographic Books

Director of Photography at Michelle S. Itano , Ph.D. , Assistant Professor of Cell Biology and Physiology and Director of the Neuroscience Microscopy Core at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

, Assistant Professor of Cell Biology and Physiology and Director of the Neuroscience Microscopy Core at the Emily Petersen , Photography Managing Editor at Science Magazine

, Photography Managing Editor at Clare Waterman , Ph.D., Cell Biologist and Member of the National Academy of Sciences

Cell Biologist and Member of the National Academy of Sciences Jennifer C. Waters , Ph.D., Director of the Core for Imaging Technology & Education at Harvard Medical School

Director of the Core for Imaging Technology & Education at Samantha Yammine , Ph.D., Neuroscientist and Science Communicator

NIKON SMALL WORLD WINNERS

1st Place

Dr. Bruno Cisterna & Dr. Eric Vitriol

Medical College of Georgia

Augusta

atUniversity

Department of Neuroscience & Regenerative Medicine

Augusta, Georgia, USA

Differentiated mouse brain tumor cells (actin, microtubules, and nuclei)

Super-Resolution

100X (Objective Lens Magnification)

2nd Place

Dr. Marcel Clemens

Veneto, Italy

Verona,

Electrical arc between a pin and a wire

Image stacking for the pin and wire combined with long exposure for the electrical arcs

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

3rd Place

Chris Romaine

Kandid Kush

Port Townsend, Washington, USA

Leaf of a cannabis plant. The bulbous glands are trichomes. The bubbles inside are cannabinoid vesicles.

Image Stacking

20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

4th Place

Dr. Amy Engevik

Medical University of South Carolina

Department of Regenerative Medicine & Cell Biology

Charleston, South Carolina, USA

Section of a small intestine of a mouse

Fluorescence

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

5th Place

Thomas Barlow & Connor Gibbons

Columbia University

Department of Neurobiology and Behavior

New York, New York, USA

Cluster of octopus (Octopus hummelincki) eggs

Darkfield, Stereomicroscopy, Focus Stacking

3X (Objective Lens Magnification)

6th Place

Henri Koskinen

Helsinki University

Helsinki, Uudenmaan lääni, Finland

Slime mold (Cribraria cancellata)

Image Stacking, Polarized Light, Reflected Light

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

7th Place

Gerhard Vlcek

Austria

Maria Enzersdorf,

Cross section of European beach grass (Ammophila arenaria) leaf

Brightfield, Image Stacking

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

8th Place

Stephanie Huang

Victoria University

Wellington

of

School of Biological Sciences; School of Psychology

Wellington, New Zealand

A neuron densely covered in dendritic spines from the striatum of an adult rat brain

Confocal, Deconvolution, Image Stacking

60X (Objective Lens Magnification)

9th Place

John-Oliver Dum

Medienbunker Produktion

Bendorf, Rheinland Pfalz, Germany

Pollen in a garden spider (Araneus) web

Image Stacking

20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

10th Place

Jan Martinek

Charles University

Department of Experimental Plant Biology

Prague, Czech Republic

Spores of black truffle (Tuber melanosporum)

Confocal

63X (Objective Lens Magnification)

11th Place

Dr. Ferenc Halmos

Hungary

Bánd, Veszprém,

Slime mold on a rotten twig with water droplets

Image Stacking

0.7X - 4.5X (Objective Lens Magnification)

12th Place

Daniel Knop

Germany

Oberzent-Airlenbach, Hessen,

Wing scales of a butterfly (Papilio ulysses) on a medical syringe needle

Image Stacking

20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

13th Place

Paweł Błachowicz

Poland

Bedlno, Świętokrzyskie,

Eyes of green crab spider (Diaea dorsata)

Image Stacking, Reflected Light

20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

14th Place

Marek Miś

Marek Miś Photography

Suwalki, Podlaskie, Poland

Recrystallized mixture of hydroquinone and myoinositol

Polarized Light

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

15th Place

Sébastien Malo

France

Saint Lys, Haute-Garonne,

Isolated scales on Madagascan sunset moth wing (Chrysiridia ripheus)

Darkfield, Image Stacking, Reflected Light

40X (Objective Lens Magnification)

16th Place

Marek Miś

Marek Miś Photography

Suwalki, Podlaskie, Poland

Two water fleas (Daphnia sp.) with embryos (left) and eggs (right)

Darkfield, Polarized Light

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

17th Place

Dr. Frantisek Bednar

Svosov, Zilinsky, Slovak Republic

Stonewort algae (Chara virgata) reproductive organs - oogonia (female organs) and antheridia (male organs)

Darkfield

4X (Objective Lens Magnification)

18th Place

Alison Pollack

San Anselmo, California

, USA

An insect egg parasitized by a wasp

Image Stacking, Reflected Light

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

19th Place

Alison Pollack

San Anselmo, California

, USA

Seed of a Silene plant

Image Stacking, Reflected Light

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

20th Place

Dr. Bruno Cisterna & Dr. Eric Vitriol

Medical College of Georgia

Augusta

atUniversity

Department of Neuroscience & Regenerative Medicine

Augusta, Georgia, USA

Early stage of mouse neuroblastoma cell differentiation (actin, microtubules, and mitochondria)

Super-Resolution

100X (Objective Lens Magnification)

HM

Christopher Algar

Middlesex, United Kingdom

Hounslow,

Brine shrimp

Darkfield, Image Stacking, Polarized Light

4X (Objective Lens Magnification)

HM

Dr. Kseniia Bondarenko

University of Edinburgh

Institute for Immunology and Infection Research

Edinburgh, MidLothian, United Kingdom

Acute-stage parasites of Toxoplasma gondii in a human skin cell

Expansion Microscopy, Confocal, Deconvolution

100X (Objective Lens Magnification)

HM

Dr. Anja de Lange

Cape Town

University of

Neuroscience Institute & Department of Human Biology

Cape Town, Western Cape, South Africa

Astrocytes surrounding a blood vessel in a thin slice of human brain

Confocal

40X (Objective Lens Magnification)

HM

Dr. Amy Engevik

Medical University of South Carolina

Department of Regenerative Medicine & Cell Biology

Charleston, South Carolina, USA

Intestinal villi

Fluorescence

20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

HM

Daniel Evrard

Liege, Belgium

Aywaille,

Vinyl player needle on scratched vinyl disk

Image Stacking, Polarized Light

20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

HM

Randy Fullbright

Fullbright Studio

Vernal, Utah, USA

Agatized dinosaur bone

Image Stacking

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

HM

Dr. David Maitland

St. Andrews, Fife, United Kingdom

Transverse section of rachis (stem) of bracken fern (Pteridium aquilinum)

Differential Interference Contrast (DIC)

5X (Objective Lens Magnification)

HM

Angus Rae

Australian National University

Centre for Advanced Microscopy

MacGregor, Australian Capital Territory, Australia

Autofluorescence in the face of a little two-spotted ladybird (Diomus notescens) Fluorescence lifetime imaging microscopy (FLIM)

20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

HM

Dr. Igor Robert Siwanowicz

Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI), Janelia Research Campus

Ashburn, Virginia, USA

Antenna of a mole crab

Confocal

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

HM

Jochen Stern

Germany

Mannheim, Baden-Wuerttemberg,

Golden bug eggs on a sage leaf

Image Stacking

20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

HM

Dr. Bruce Douglas Taubert

Glendale, Arizona

, USA

Ocelli between the compound eyes of a yellow jacket

Reflected Light

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

HM

Kevin Terretaz

CRBM-CNRS

Montpellier, Hérault, France

Mosquito cells in culture with fluorescent markers for DNA and microtubules Confocal

63X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Dr. Sherif Abdallah Ahmed

Tanta University, Faculty of Science

Department of Zoology

Tanta, Egypt, Arab Republic

Anterior section of palm weevil

Image Stacking

4X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Anne Patricia Algar

Middlesex, United Kingdom

Hounslow,

Mosquito larva

Darkfield, Image Stacking, Polarized Light

4X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Dr. Florian Alonso

Bordeaux

University of

BioTis-INSERM U1026

Pessac, Gironde, France

Mouse aortic endothelium stained for beta-catenin (green), laminin (purple), smooth muscle actin (red), and Hoechst (cyan)

Confocal

63X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Didier Barbet

Club Français de Microscopie

Bailly, France

Fracture surface of mica (mineral)

Differential Interference Contrast (DIC)

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Timothy Boomer

WildMacro.com

Vacaville, California, USA

Slime mold (Prototrichia metallica)

Image Stacking

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Zhang Chao

National Astronomical Observatories, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Beijing, China

Beach sand

Reflected Light

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Joshua Coogler

Dallas, North Carolina

, USA

Moss sporophyte with spores (green)

Image Stacking

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Nikky Corthout & Miranda Dyson

VIB (Flanders Institute of Biotechnology)

Center for Brain and Disease Research

Leuven, Vlaams-Brabant, Belgium

Fruit fly (Drosophila) brain vasculature

Confocal, Fluorescence, Image Stacking, Super-Resolution

25X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Nadia Efimova

Amicus Therapeutics

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

Dandelion pappus

Confocal, Fluorescence

20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Dr. Laurent Formery & Dr. Nathaniel Clarke

Stanford University

Department of Molecular and Cell Biology

Pacific Grove, California, USA

Nervous system of a young sea star

Confocal, Fluorescence

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Karl Gaff

Dublin, Ireland

Larva of a midge fly (Chironomidae)

Darkfield, Image Stacking, Polarized Light

20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Dr. Nick Gatford

University of Oxford

Nuffield Department of Clinical Neurosciences (NDCN)

Oxford, Oxfordshire, United Kingdom

A network of dopaminergic neurons generated from human stem cells

Super-Resolution

63X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Dr. Saikat Ghosh

National Institutes of Health

NICHD

Bethesda, Maryland, USA

Human neurons

Confocal

40X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Gerd A. Günther

Germany

Düsseldorf,

Cross section of a beach grass (Ammophila arenaria) leaf

Fluorescence

20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Anna-Mari Elisabeth Haapanen-Saaristo

Turku

University of

Turku Bioscience Centre / Cell Imaging & Cytometry Core and Zebrafish Core RAISIO, Varsinais-Suomi, Finland

Nutrient storage cells in a tardigrade

Confocal

25X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Dr. Martin Hein

Lions

Eye Institute

Physiology and Pharmacology laboratory

Nedlands, Western Australia, Australia

Abnormal blood vessel formation in a human retina with severe diabetic retinopathy Confocal

20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Wen Jie Ji

Yin Works

The Bureau of Microworld Exploration

Beijing, China

Integrated circuit chip

Reflected Light

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Ted Kinsman

Rochester Institute of Technology

Photosciences Department

Rochester, New York, USA

A common house cat claw

Polarized Light

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Daniel Knop

Germany

Oberzent-Airlenbach, Hessen,

Opening of a hibiscus flower (Hibiscus moscheutos) exposing the pollen in four stages, each ten minutes apart

Image Stacking

20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Daniel Knop

Germany

Oberzent-Airlenbach, Hessen,

Dorsal part of cuckoo wasp (Hedychrum gerstaeckeri) abdomen

Image Stacking

20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Dr. Håkan Kvarnström

Sweden

Bromma,

Peacock plume feather

Epi-Illumination, Image Stacking

4X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Dr. Ewa Langner

Washington University

St Louis

in

Department of Medicine - Renal Division, Mahjoub Lab

St Louis, Missouri, USA

Mouse embryonic kidney showing interstitial fibroblasts (yellow), tubular epithelium (cyan), and nuclei (magenta)

Confocal, Fluorescence, Image Stacking

40X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Dr. Amir Maqbool

Lovely Professional University

Department of Zoology

Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, India

Small fly killed by “zombie fly” fungus (Entomophthora muscae)

Image Stacking

2X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Dr. Robert Markus

Nottingham

University of

School of Life Sciences, Super Resolution Microscopy

Nottingham, Nottinghamshire, United Kingdom

Dandelion (Traxacum officinale) cross section showing curved stigma with pollen

Confocal

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Dr. Robert Markus, Dr. Zeeshan Mohammad, Dr. Sarah Pashley & Dr. Rita Tewari University of Nottingham

School of Life Sciences, Super Resolution Microscopy

Nottingham, Nottinghamshire, United Kingdom

Malaria parasites and mouse blood cells - tubulin (green), all proteins (purple), DNA (red)

Confocal

63X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Jan Martinek

Charles University

Department of Experimental Plant Biology

Prague, Czech Republic

Spores of a black Bagnoli truffle (Tuber mesentericum)

Confocal

63X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Dr. Guillermo Moya

Johns Hopkins University

Department of Biology

Baltimore, Maryland, USA

Neuronal axons connecting to the muscles of the iris and the cornea

Confocal, Fluorescence

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Jacek Myslowski

Poland

Wloclawek, Kujawko-Pomorskie,

Water mite (Arrenurus)

Fluorescence, Image Stacking

6.3X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Aryah Nagarajan

Falmouth

University

Institute of Photography

Penryn, Cornwall, United Kingdom

Spores releasing from the sori of a Polypody fern (Polypodium vulgare)

Reflected Light, Transmitted Light, Focus Stacking

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Thomas Neumann

Germany

Tübingen, Baden-Württemberg,

Ink dot on Japanese washi paper

Brightfield, Image Stacking

20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Satu Paavonsalo & Dr. Sinem Karaman

University of Helsinki

Individualized Drug Therapy Research Program, Faculty of Medicine, Helsinki, Finland Helsinki, Finland

Blood vessels (color gradient) and endothelial cell nuclei (white) in the intestinal villi of a mouse

Confocal

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Uwe Lange

Hannover

Germany

, Niedersachsen,

Pollen on the compound eyes of a fly

Image Stacking

60X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Dr. Marko Pende

MDI Biological Laboratory

Murawala Lab

Bar Harbor, Maine, USA

Ladybug (Coccinellidae) on a clover (Trifolium repens)

Confocal, Fluorescence, Image Stacking

4X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Dr. Felice Placenti

FP Nature and Landscape Photography

Siracusa, Sicilia, Italy

Potato tuber sprout

Image Stacking, Reflected Light

1X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Alison Pollack

San Anselmo, California

, USASlime mold (

Lamproderma arcyrioides)

Image Stacking, Reflected Light

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Dr. Gonzalo Quiroga Artigas

CRBM-CNRS

Montpellier, Herault, France

Tardigrade (Hypsibius exemplaris)

Confocal

40X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Chris Romaine

Kandid Kush

Port Townsend, Washington, USA

Bract (part of the plants reproductive structures) of a cannabis plant. The bulbous glands are trichomes.

Image Stacking

20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Dr. Adolfo Ruiz De Segovia

PARTICULAR

Madrid, Spain

Plant root

Fiber Optic

2X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Yurim Seo, Dr. Mark Looney & Dr. Simon Cleary

University of California, San Francisco

Pulmonary, Critical Care, Allergy and Sleep Medicine

San Francisco, California, USA

Lymphatic vasculature (cyan) and vessels (red) of a mouse lung

Confocal

4X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Dr. Leo Serra

University of Cambridge

Sainsbury Laboratory

Cambridge, Cambridgeshire, United Kingdom

Leaves arising from thale cress (Arabidopsis thaliana) meristem

Confocal

20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Dr. Igor Robert Siwanowicz

Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI), Janelia Research Campus

Ashburn, Virginia, USA

Aster anther cross section with pollen grains (green)

Confocal

40X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Dr. Igor Robert Siwanowicz

Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI), Janelia Research Campus

Ashburn, Virginia, USA

Floret of a common chicory with pollen grains (spiky balls)

Confocal

40x (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Luna Šošo Zdravković, Michael Surala & Christian Madry

Berlin

Charité Universitätsmedizin

Institute of Neurophysiology

Berlin, Germany

Pyramidal neuron in mouse hippocampus

Confocal, Fluorescence, Image Stacking

30X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Dr. Bruce Douglas Taubert

Glendale, Arizona

, USA

Mid-tibial tuft on a male orchid bee, used to attract mates

Reflected Light

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Maxime Teixeira

Laval University

Department of Molecular Medicine

Québec, Canada

Cultured monkey kidney cells labeled for tubulin (blue) and actin (orange) showing pathological accumulation of alpha-syn aggregates (red)

Confocal, Deconvolution, Image Stacking, Super-Resolution

100X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Dr. Theo Theune

Netherlands

Oost-Souburg, Zeeland,

Abdominal skin of a tick that engorged with blood

Image Stacking

50X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Dr. Grigorii Timin & Dr. Michel Milinkovitch

Geneva

University of

Department of Genetics and Evolution

Geneva, Switzerland

Skin scales of a snake embryo stained with Fast Green dye

Confocal

63X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Steven A. Valley

Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA)

Entomology Lab

Albany, Oregon, USA

Immature male damselfly (Calopteryx aequabilis)

Image Stacking, Reflected Light

5X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Dr. Bruno Vellutini

Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics

Dresden, Saxony, Germany

Gene expression patterns in a drain fly embryo (Clogmia albipunctata) with an open eggshell

Confocal

20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Susannah Waxman & Dr. Ian Sigal

University of Pittsburgh

Department of Ophthalmology

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA

Optic nerve head collagen of a pig

Image Stacking, Multiphoton

25X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Shao Yang

Beijing Miteyide Culture Co., Ltd.

Beijing, China

Fiber of nylon stockings

Polarized Light

5X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Chew Yen Fook

New Zealand

Woodend, Waimakiriri,

Graffiti from Berlin Wall stone section

Image Stacking, Top Illumination

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Chew Yen Fook

New Zealand

Woodend, Waimakiriri,

Water mite (Hydrachna sp.)

Darkfield, Image Stacking, Polarized Light

20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Elkhan Yusifov & Dr. Martina Schaettin

Zurich

University of

Department of Molecular Life Sciences

Zurich, Switzerland

Developing nervous system in the eye of a 7-day-old chick embryo

Stereomicroscopy

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

IoD

Ou Zhilei

Guangdong Radio and Television

Guangzhou, Guagndong, China

Stamens of flowers (Anemone cathayensis Kitag. ex Ziman & Kadota)

Image Stacking

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

