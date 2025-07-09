Nikon releases the ECLIPSE Ti2-I motorized inverted microscope for reproductive medicine for greater efficiency and more accurate performance in ICSI/IMSI workflow infertility treatments

MELVILLE, N.Y., July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikon Instruments Inc. (Nikon) announced the launch of the ECLIPSE Ti2-I Motorized Inverted Microscope for ICSI1/IMSI2, specifically designed for use in micro-insemination (IVF). This new microscope system is designed to improve efficiency and speed by reducing the steps required for operation in IVF procedures by approximately 75 percent.

In the United States, the workload of embryology and infertility treatment regimens continues to rise in response to falling fertility and birth rates. While the workload of embryologists has increased with the rise in the number of infertility treatments, improved accuracy in their work remains a critical factor. The new ECLIPSE Ti2-I microscope is specifically designed to aid in the efficiency as this work becomes ever more vital.

Main Features

Up to 75% reduction of the steps required for microscope operation for improved efficiency of the micro-insemination workflow.







The ECLIPSE Ti2-I microscope is equipped with multiple observation settings for each process in the IVF procedure which are consolidated into simple controls within easy reach at the front of the microscope. This new capability allows switching of the observation modes with a single touch, improving the efficiency of micro-insemination workflows where observation modes are frequently changed.







User-friendly design to help reduce errors.







The touch screen enables users to easily review the currently selected observation method and provides status and error messages in case a user needs to be alerted.







Bright and clear observation with Nikon's unique optical technology







Eggs and sperm can be observed clearly by improving the brightness of the field of view with Nikon's unique optical technology. Eggs and sperm can be observed clearly by improving the brightness of the field of view with Nikon's unique optical technology. Traditionally observing the spindle within an egg can be difficult, but Nikon's optical technology in the ECLIPSE Ti2-I microscope allows observation of the hard to see spindle in contrasting colors regardless of the orientation of the egg. Nikon's spindle observation system helps avoid damaging the spindle of the egg during sperm injection and may be used to determine if the oocyte is mature enough for injection.

1 Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection: Method to inject sperm directly into the egg while observing with a microscope



2 Intracytoplasmic Morphologically Selected Sperm Injection: Method to select sperm used for ICSI using a high magnification microscope while evaluating and observing the morphology and structure of sperm in more detail



3 Photo with the manipulator from Narishige Lifemed Co., Ltd. installed

