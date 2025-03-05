Nikon Instruments Announces Moffitt Cancer Center As Newest Nikon Center of Excellence

Partnership enhances Moffitt Cancer Center’s imaging capabilities for cutting-edge cancer research and treatment

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikon Instruments Inc. today announced the opening of the newest Nikon Center of Excellence at the Moffitt Cancer Center. This prestigious designation underscores Nikon’s commitment to providing cutting-edge imaging technology directly to healthcare facilities such as Moffitt Cancer Center for the purpose of developing better cancer treatments and cures.

Nikon Centers of Excellence are recognized worldwide for their advanced imaging capabilities and contributions to scientific innovation. The Centers benefit from Nikon’s technical expertise and advanced scientific imaging technology while Nikon gains valuable feedback on emerging applications in order to develop better tools for research. These Centers of Excellence also serve as training hubs and demonstration sites for advanced optical technology. Moffitt joins a robust Nikon partnership network that includes over 20 partners in North America and nearly 40 worldwide.

“At Moffitt, we are dedicated to advancing cancer research and improving patient outcomes through innovation,” said Greg Sawyer, Ph.D., chair of the Bioengineering Department at Moffitt. “Being named a Nikon Center of Excellence further strengthens our ability to leverage state-of-the-art imaging technology to deepen our understanding of cancer and accelerate the development of new therapies.”

As a Nikon Center of Excellence, Moffitt will have access to Nikon’s most advanced scientific imaging systems, including super-resolution and live-cell imaging platforms. This partnership with Nikon brings world-class imaging capabilities to the forefront of cancer research, enabling Moffitt’s researchers to visualize cellular and molecular processes with unprecedented precision, paving the way for new insights into cancer biology and novel treatment approaches.

“Nikon’s collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center underscores our commitment to advancing innovative research excellence within the scientific community,” said Andy Davis, Director of Sales at Nikon Instruments. “By partnering with Moffitt to create this Center, we can help elevate their imaging and research capabilities so that they may continue their pioneering cancer research which has made them one of the finest cancer research institutions in the world. We are proud to play a part in this vital work.”

About Nikon Instruments Inc.

Nikon Instruments Inc. is the US microscopy arm of Nikon Healthcare, a world leader in the development and manufacturing of optical, digital imaging technology and software for biomedical applications. For more information, please visit https://www.microscope.healthcare.nikon.com or contact us at 1-800-52-NIKON.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nikon-instruments-announces-moffitt-cancer-center-as-newest-nikon-center-of-excellence-302391624.html

SOURCE Nikon Instruments Inc.