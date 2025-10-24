Nielsen BioSciences Announces Expanded CANDIN License Agreement with Maruho Co. Ltd.

Expansion of licensing agreement extends CANDIN’s development to key Asian growth markets including China, South Korea and Taiwan--and broadens the collaboration between the companies.

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CANDIN--Nielsen BioSciences, Inc. (“Nielsen”), a privately-held, San Diego-based biopharmaceutical company, today announced an expansion of the previously announced licensing agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. (“Maruho”), a leading dermatology-focused pharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan, for development and commercialization of CANDIN® (Purified Candida albicans Antigen) for the treatment of common warts (Verruca vulgaris) in adolescents and adults. This expanded agreement provides Maruho with the exclusive development and marketing rights for this investigational therapy in additional territories across Asia.

This expanded agreement further strengthens the collaboration that started between the two companies in 2023 for development and commercialization of CANDIN in Japan. Under the expanded agreement, Maruho receives the exclusive rights to develop and commercialize CANDIN in key growth markets across Asia Pacific, including China, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau and several countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Nielsen will receive up-front and milestone payments of up to $36 million as well as royalties on net sales in each of these additional markets

“We are delighted to announce this significant broadening of our collaboration with Maruho, which has been an outstanding partner over the last two years,” said David Burney, Nielsen President & COO. “Maruho and Nielsen see significant unmet need for an innovative treatment to address common warts across the region,” adds Christoph Wulf, VP and Head of Commercial. “We believe Maruho’s deep roots, expertise and relationships will best allow CANDIN to reach patients in need of new and effective options for the treatment of common warts.”

"Maruho is thrilled to deepen our strategic partnership with Nielsen for CANDIN, which we believe will become a core product for our global expansion across Asia," stated Yutaka Tomita, Director of the Board of Maruho and Corporate Officer, Business Development & Global Business. "Leveraging Nielsen's experience in immunology and our expertise in dermatology, we look forward to providing patients throughout Asia with a new and effective treatment option for common warts."

About Nielsen BioSciences

Nielsen BioSciences, Inc. is a privately-held, San Diego-based biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing biological products with wide-ranging applications in cell-mediated immune responses. For more information, please visit www.nielsenbio.com

About Maruho

Maruho Co., Ltd. has its headquarters in Osaka and leads Japan in research and development, manufacturing and commercialization of dermatological products. Founded in 1915, Maruho has 1,620 employees (as of the end of September 2024), and net sales were approximately 86.99 billion yen in its fiscal year ending September 30, 2024. With the mission "More smiles, brighter life for you.", Maruho aims to help realize a society where everyone can live with a smile.

For more information, please visit https://www.maruho.co.jp/english/

About CANDIN

CANDIN (Candida albicans Skin Test Antigen for Cellular Hypersensitivity is currently licensed in the United States for its U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved use as a skin test antigen for the assessment of cellular hypersensitivity to Candida albicans. CANDIN is not currently approved in the United States or Japan for the treatment of common warts (Verruca vulgaris) or any other indications. Nielsen and Maruho recently completed a Phase III safety and efficacy study of CANDIN for the treatment of common warts. The study recruited patients in both Japan and the U.S., making it the first multi-national randomized clinical trial for the treatment of common warts. For more information on the Phase III study for CANDIN please visit ClinicalTrials.gov.

Nielsen Bio Contact Information:

Rachel Ford Hutman

Rachel@fordhutmanmedia.com

+1-301-801-5540