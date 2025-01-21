|Press Release
|Nicox Provides Business Update and Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights
|
January 21, 2025 – release at 7:30 am CET
Nicox SA (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0013018124, ALCOX), an international ophthalmology company, today provided financial and business highlights for the fourth quarter of 2024 for Nicox SA and its subsidiaries (the “Nicox Group”). The Company does not report consolidated financial statements but discloses Nicox Group figures for information purposes only.
“The final patient was enrolled into the Denali clinical trial in the last days of 2024 and we are therefore starting the year fully financed to complete this pivotal trial, with the results expected to be announced in the third quarter. Having maintained our timelines and stabilised our financial situation in the last 12 months, we are now focussing on the future direction of the company and the partnerships for the commercialization of NCX 470 in key territories outside of our collaborations with Ocumension and Kowa, principally the United States.” said Gavin Spencer, Chief Executive Officer of Nicox.
Revenue, Cash Position for the Nicox Group for the Fourth Quarter 2024 and post-period events
Key Future Milestones
All figures in this press release are non-audited.
|About Nicox
Nicox SA is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Nicox’s lead program in clinical development is NCX 470 (bimatoprost grenod), a novel nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost eye drop, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Nicox also has a preclinical research program on NCX 1728, a nitric oxide-donating phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitor, with Glaukos. Nicox’s first product, VYZULTA® in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, is available commercially in the U.S. and over 15 other territories. Nicox generates revenue from ZERVIATE® in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Harrow, Inc. in the U.S., and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of Southeast Asian markets.
Nicox, headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (Ticker symbol: ALCOX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare index.
For more information www.nicox.com
1 Revenue has previously been reported as net of royalty payments made by Nicox, which applied only to VYZULTA revenue. Following the sale of the VYZULTA revenue, Nicox will report only the gross revenue figures.
