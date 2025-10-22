Niagen Bioscience to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 4, 2025

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$NAGE #Biotech--Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAGE), the global authority on NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) with a focus on the science of healthy aging, announces that it will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the third quarter 2025, which ended September 30, 2025. The financial results will be reported in a press release after the close of regular stock market trading hours on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

Investor Conference Call:

Niagen Bioscience management will host an investor conference call to discuss the third quarter 2025 financial results and provide a general business update on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET. Participants should call in at least 10 minutes before the call. The dial-in information is as follows:

Date: Tuesday, November 4

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT)

Toll-free dial-in number: +1 888 596 4144

Conference ID: 8584242

Webcast link: Niagen Bioscience Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.niagenbioscience.com.

The replay of the conference call will be available from 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, to 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 11, 2025. The replay dial-in information is as follows:

Toll-free replay number: +1 800 770 2030

Replay ID: 8584242

For additional information on Niagen Bioscience, visit www.niagenbioscience.com.

About Niagen Bioscience:

Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAGE), formerly ChromaDex Corp., is the global leader in NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) science and healthy-aging research. As a trusted pioneer of NAD+ discoveries, Niagen Bioscience™ is dedicated to advancing healthspan through precision science and innovative NAD+-boosting solutions.

The Niagen Bioscience team, composed of world-renowned scientists, works with independent investigators from esteemed universities and research institutions around the globe to uncover the full potential of NAD+. A vital coenzyme found in every cell of the human body, NAD+ declines with age and exposure to everyday lifestyle stressors. NAD+ depletion is a key contributor to age-related changes in health and vitality.

Distinguished by state-of-the-art laboratories, rigorous scientific and quality protocols, and collaborations with leading research institutions worldwide, Niagen Bioscience sets the gold standard for research, quality, and innovation. There’s a better way to age.

At the heart of its clinically proven product portfolio is Niagen® (patented nicotinamide riboside, or NR), the most efficient, well-researched, high-quality, and legal NAD+ booster available. Niagen powers the Company’s consumer supplement, Tru Niagen®, the number one NAD+ boosting oral supplement in the United States† (available at www.truniagen.com), and Niagen Plus™, featuring pharmaceutical-grade intravenous (IV) and injectable Niagen products (www.niagenplus.com). Pharmaceutical-grade Niagen IV and injections are compounded and distributed by U.S. FDA-registered 503B outsourcing facilities and are available exclusively at clinics with a prescription.

Niagen Bioscience’s robust patent portfolio protects NR and other NAD+ precursors. Niagen Bioscience maintains a website at www.niagenbioscience.com, where copies of press releases, news, and financial information are regularly published.

†Based on the top-selling dietary supplement brands by revenue per the largest U.S. e-commerce marketplace (as of 1/1/2024 - 12/31/2024).

Niagen Bioscience Media Contact:

Kendall Knysch, Senior Director of Media Relations & Partnerships

310.405.5227

kendall.knysch@niagenbio.com

Niagen Bioscience Investor Relations Contact:

ICR, LLC

Reed Anderson

(646) 277-1260

Stephanie Carrington

(646) 277-1282

niagenir@icrinc.com