Niagen Bioscience Confirms Its Operations Remain Resilient Amid New Tariff Developments

The Company’s flagship patented nicotinamide riboside (NR) ingredient, Niagen®, is manufactured, encapsulated, and bottled in the U.S. and is currently classified as exempt from tariffs, minimizing exposure to tariff-related risks

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$NAGE #Bioscience--Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAGE) (formerly ChromaDex Corp.), the global authority on NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) with a focus on the science of healthy aging, reaffirms that the manufacturing of its Niagen® ingredient (patented nicotinamide riboside or NR) and Tru Niagen® and pharmaceutical-grade Niagen® products remain resilient amid the recently enacted global tariffs.





Manufactured in the U.S. by the Company’s partner, W.R. Grace, Niagen is rigorously tested, encapsulated, bottled, and packaged domestically as Tru Niagen using premium materials. With only a small percentage of materials sourced internationally, the cost to manufacture final Niagen products remains largely insulated from global price volatility.

“We made the decision to build a U.S.-based supply chain for Niagen to safeguard long-term resilience, trust, and quality,” said Rob Fried, CEO of Niagen Bioscience. “That foresight is proving valuable now. We remain confident in our ability to deliver Niagen products to customers and long-term stability to shareholders.”

Currently, most vitamins—including nicotinamide riboside (NR)— remain exempt from the recently enacted tariffs. This exemption enables Niagen Bioscience to continue international operations without disruption. In 2024, approximately 24% of the Company’s revenue came from international sales, with over 12% attributed to A.S. Watson in Hong Kong—a duty-free market not subject to tariffs. As a result, this key international revenue stream remains unaffected by recent trade policy changes.

At this time, the Company anticipates no interruption in its ability to deliver Niagen products or maintain costs and pricing.

For additional information on Niagen Bioscience, visit www.niagenbioscience.com.

About Niagen Bioscience:

Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAGE), formerly ChromaDex Corp., is the global leader in NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) science and healthy-aging research. As a trusted pioneer of NAD+ discoveries, Niagen Bioscience™ is dedicated to advancing healthspan through precision science and innovative NAD+-boosting solutions.

The Niagen Bioscience team, composed of world-renowned scientists, works with independent investigators from esteemed universities and research institutions around the globe to uncover the full potential of NAD+. A vital coenzyme found in every cell of the human body, NAD+ declines with age and exposure to everyday lifestyle stressors. NAD+ depletion is a key contributor to age-related changes in health and vitality.

Distinguished by state-of-the-art laboratories, rigorous scientific and quality protocols, and collaborations with leading research institutions worldwide, Niagen Bioscience sets the gold standard for research, quality, and innovation. There’s a better way to age.

At the heart of its clinically proven product portfolio is Niagen® (patented nicotinamide riboside, or NR), the most efficient, well-researched, high-quality, and legal NAD+ booster available. Niagen powers the Company’s consumer supplement, Tru Niagen®, the number one NAD+ boosting oral supplement in the United States† (available at www.truniagen.com), and Niagen Plus™, featuring pharmaceutical-grade intravenous (IV) and injectable Niagen products (www.niagenplus.com). Pharmaceutical-grade Niagen IV and injections are compounded and distributed by U.S. FDA-registered 503B outsourcing facilities and are available exclusively at clinics with a prescription.

Niagen Bioscience’s robust patent portfolio protects NR and other NAD+ precursors. Niagen Bioscience maintains a website at www.niagenbioscience.com, where copies of press releases, news, and financial information are regularly published.

†Based on the top-selling dietary supplement brands by revenue per the largest U.S. e-commerce marketplace (as of 1/1/2024 - 12/31/2024).

Forward Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “potential,” “possible,” “probable,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of these forward-looking statements include: the potential impact of newly imposed tariffs on the Company’s business operations, supply chain, financial performance, and strategic initiatives, our history of operating losses and need to obtain additional financing; the growth and profitability of our product sales; our ability to maintain sales, marketing and distribution capabilities; changing consumer perceptions of our products; our reliance on a single or limited number of third-party suppliers; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Niagen Bioscience undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Contacts



Niagen Bioscience Media Contact:

Kendall Knysch, Senior Director of Media Relations & Partnerships

310.405.5227

kendall.knysch@niagenbio.com

Niagen Bioscience Investor Relations Contact:

Ben Shamsian

Lytham Partners

646-829-9701

shamsian@lythampartners.com