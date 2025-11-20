SUBSCRIBE
Nexus Search Partners Places Switzerland-Based Dr. Vinicius Gomes de Lima as Chief Medical Officer at Azurity Pharmaceuticals

November 20, 2025 | 
CHARLOTTE, NC — Nov. 20, 2025 Nexus Search Partners, a purpose-driven executive search and advisory firm, announced the successful global placement of Dr. Vinicius Gomes de Lima as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) for Azurity Pharmaceuticals, an international specialty pharmaceutical company headquartered in the U.S., backed by QHP Capital.

The international search, spanning North America and Europe, focused on identifying a medical leader with the strategic, cross-cultural, and operational depth to advance Azurity’s global medical and scientific vision. Nexus’ tailored, hands-on process engaged an extensive global network across the pharmaceutical, clinical development, and medical affairs ecosystems to identify leaders capable of uniting scientific innovation with patient-centered impact.

Based in Switzerland, Dr. Gomes de Lima brings more than 15 years of leadership experience across global medical affairs, pharmacovigilance, and clinical strategy. Most recently, he served as Vice President and Head of Global Medical Affairs at CSL Vifor, leading a 250-person global organization across 50+ markets and shaping medical strategy for specialty and rare disease portfolios. His prior leadership roles with Mundipharma further strengthened his expertise in cross-market medical governance, stakeholder engagement, and therapeutic innovation.

“This global search required a nuanced understanding of both medical and organizational complexity,” said Thaddeus Jones, Founder and Managing Partner of Nexus Search Partners. “Dr. Gomes de Lima’s appointment reflects what we stand for at Nexus, creating access to exceptional leaders whose lived experiences, perspectives, and integrity elevate organizations and the patients they serve.”

As Azurity’s new Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Gomes de Lima will oversee all global medical, pharmacovigilance, and scientific functions. His appointment underscores the growing demand for international leadership capable of navigating both scientific innovation and global regulatory environments in an increasingly complex healthcare ecosystem.

Dr. Gomes de Lima holds a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Zurich, an MBA from the Quantic School of Business and Technology, and a Diploma of Advanced Studies in Pharmaceutical Medicine. He is a Fellow of the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Medicine (UK) and an active member of the Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS).

About Nexus Search Partners

Nexus Search Partners is a purpose-driven executive search and advisory firm that prioritizes creating access for talent from all backgrounds. Through a global, high-touch approach combining deep expertise with innovative search strategies, Nexus delivers culturally aligned, high-impact leaders who drive lasting organizational success. For more information, visit nexussearchpartners.com.

About Azurity Pharmaceuticals

Azurity Pharmaceuticals is a privately held company committed to delivering innovative, high-quality medicines for overlooked patients. Azurity’s global footprint spans over 50 countries, with a diversified portfolio of 50+ medicines across 10 dosage forms and 10 therapeutic areas. Powered by its Next-Gen Commercial Model, Azurity leverages data, analytics, and AI-driven digital tools to enhance market reach and stakeholder engagement. Our medicines have benefited millions of people. For more information, visit www.azurity.com.

 

