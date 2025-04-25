NextPoint Therapeutics to Showcase Pioneering Preclinical Data on NPX125, a Novel B7-H7 Targeted Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) at AACR Annual Meeting 2025

Superb internalization profile paired with proprietary linker technology underscore strong efficacy and optimal stability data; first-in-class ADC program currently in IND-enabling studies
CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NextPoint Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company launching a new world of precision therapeutics through its leading scientific work on the novel B7-H7 axis, today announced it will present compelling data on NPX125, its lead B7-H7-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) with a proprietary novel linker technology, at the American Association for Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025 in Chicago.
NPX125, which utilizes NextPoint's proprietary linker technology paired with a clinically validated topoisomerase 1 inhibitor payload in a DAR8 (drug-antibody ratio) format, is initiating IND-enabling work with an anticipated IND filing in mid-2026. Leveraging B7-H7’s superb internalization profile that enables efficient payload delivery, the company expects this first-in-class ADC targeting B7-H7 to enter the clinic shortly thereafter, expanding NextPoint's multimodal approach to targeting the B7-H7 axis.
Poster Details
Title: B7-H7 is a novel ADC target for solid tumors and shows potent activity with multiple payload-linker technologies
Abstract Number: 7336
Section: 40
Session Date/Time: Wednesday, April 30, 2025, 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
“The data we're presenting at AACR validate the B7 family as an outstanding ADC target with a highly favorable profile compared to other clinically successful targets and even members of the B7 family, like B7-H3 and B7-H4,” said Tatiana Novobrantseva, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at NextPoint Therapeutics. “NPX125 emerged as the lead candidate among multiple B7-H7-targeting ADCs tested, and has demonstrated remarkable internalization kinetics, potent cytotoxicity and strong anti-tumor activity across tumor models with varying levels of B7-H7 expression, supporting our conviction in its potential to deliver meaningful benefits to patients.”
Key Program Attributes include:
-
Superior ADC Properties
- NPX125 via its interaction with B7-H7 demonstrated efficient internalization across many different tumor cell lines
- Showed both direct and bystander cytotoxic activity, critical for addressing tumor heterogeneity
- NPX125 demonstrated superior serum stability in rat pharmacokinetic studies
- Robust developability profile due to antibody selection and unique linker properties
-
Strong Anti-Tumor In Vivo Efficacy
- NPX125 achieved tumor regressions in multiple preclinical mouse models with variable B7-H7 expression levels
Additional Poster Presentations at AACR
NextPoint will also present three additional posters at AACR showcasing its comprehensive approach to targeting the B7-H7 axis:
- "B7-H7-CD3 bispecific T cell engaging antibodies demonstrate potent anti-tumor activity in B7-H7+ preclinical tumor models" (Abstract #1556)
- "Comprehensive analysis of B7-H7/HHLA2 expression in pan-solid tumors and its potential significance in anti-tumor immunity" (Abstract #3302)
- "Safety and tolerability of NPX372, a novel B7-H7 bispecific T cell engaging antibody" (Abstract #4354)
The poster presentations are available in the “News & Publications” section of NextPoint’s website: https://www.nextpointtx.com/#news.
About B7-H7
B7-H7 (also known as HHLA2) represents an ideal tumor-targeting antigen, with limited normal tissue expression and upregulation on a broad range of solid tumor histologies. Unlike other B7 family members which may be expressed on tumor cells and immune cell populations, B7-H7 expression is detectable only on tumor epithelial cells, which makes it a more specific tumor-targeting antigen. B7-H7's expression across multiple tumor types, coupled with its role in immunomodulation in the tumor microenvironment, positions it as a promising target for precision therapeutic approaches.
About NextPoint Therapeutics
NextPoint is launching a new world of precision therapeutics through its leading scientific work on the novel B7-H7/HHLA2 axis. Our team of proven drug developers is advancing an antibody-drug conjugate with our proprietary linker technology, a T-cell engager with wide therapeutic window, and a multi-functional checkpoint inhibitor. Our innovative approach integrates foundational science with a defined clinical biomarker to identify the right patient population for each B7-H7-directed modality, so that we can deliver first-in-class therapies to a broad range of cancer patients with B7-H7 upregulation including those who do not benefit from currently approved therapies such as PD-1/L1 inhibitors
