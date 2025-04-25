NextPoint Therapeutics to Showcase Pioneering Preclinical Data on NPX125, a Novel B7-H7 Targeted Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) at AACR Annual Meeting 2025

Superb internalization profile paired with proprietary linker technology underscore strong efficacy and optimal stability data; first-in-class ADC program currently in IND-enabling studies

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NextPoint Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company launching a new world of precision therapeutics through its leading scientific work on the novel B7-H7 axis, today announced it will present compelling data on NPX125, its lead B7-H7-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) with a proprietary novel linker technology, at the American Association for Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025 in Chicago.

NPX125, which utilizes NextPoint's proprietary linker technology paired with a clinically validated topoisomerase 1 inhibitor payload in a DAR8 (drug-antibody ratio) format, is initiating IND-enabling work with an anticipated IND filing in mid-2026. Leveraging B7-H7’s superb internalization profile that enables efficient payload delivery, the company expects this first-in-class ADC targeting B7-H7 to enter the clinic shortly thereafter, expanding NextPoint's multimodal approach to targeting the B7-H7 axis.

Poster Details

Title: B7-H7 is a novel ADC target for solid tumors and shows potent activity with multiple payload-linker technologies

Abstract Number: 7336

Section: 40

Session Date/Time: Wednesday, April 30, 2025, 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

“The data we're presenting at AACR validate the B7 family as an outstanding ADC target with a highly favorable profile compared to other clinically successful targets and even members of the B7 family, like B7-H3 and B7-H4,” said Tatiana Novobrantseva, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at NextPoint Therapeutics. “NPX125 emerged as the lead candidate among multiple B7-H7-targeting ADCs tested, and has demonstrated remarkable internalization kinetics, potent cytotoxicity and strong anti-tumor activity across tumor models with varying levels of B7-H7 expression, supporting our conviction in its potential to deliver meaningful benefits to patients.”

Key Program Attributes include:

Superior ADC Properties NPX125 via its interaction with B7-H7 demonstrated efficient internalization across many different tumor cell lines Showed both direct and bystander cytotoxic activity, critical for addressing tumor heterogeneity NPX125 demonstrated superior serum stability in rat pharmacokinetic studies Robust developability profile due to antibody selection and unique linker properties

Strong Anti-Tumor In Vivo Efficacy NPX125 achieved tumor regressions in multiple preclinical mouse models with variable B7-H7 expression levels



Additional Poster Presentations at AACR

NextPoint will also present three additional posters at AACR showcasing its comprehensive approach to targeting the B7-H7 axis:

"B7-H7-CD3 bispecific T cell engaging antibodies demonstrate potent anti-tumor activity in B7-H7+ preclinical tumor models" (Abstract #1556)

"Comprehensive analysis of B7-H7/HHLA2 expression in pan-solid tumors and its potential significance in anti-tumor immunity" (Abstract #3302)

"Safety and tolerability of NPX372, a novel B7-H7 bispecific T cell engaging antibody" (Abstract #4354)

The poster presentations are available in the “News & Publications” section of NextPoint’s website: https://www.nextpointtx.com/#news.

About B7-H7

B7-H7 (also known as HHLA2) represents an ideal tumor-targeting antigen, with limited normal tissue expression and upregulation on a broad range of solid tumor histologies. Unlike other B7 family members which may be expressed on tumor cells and immune cell populations, B7-H7 expression is detectable only on tumor epithelial cells, which makes it a more specific tumor-targeting antigen. B7-H7's expression across multiple tumor types, coupled with its role in immunomodulation in the tumor microenvironment, positions it as a promising target for precision therapeutic approaches.

About NextPoint Therapeutics

NextPoint is launching a new world of precision therapeutics through its leading scientific work on the novel B7-H7/HHLA2 axis. Our team of proven drug developers is advancing an antibody-drug conjugate with our proprietary linker technology, a T-cell engager with wide therapeutic window, and a multi-functional checkpoint inhibitor. Our innovative approach integrates foundational science with a defined clinical biomarker to identify the right patient population for each B7-H7-directed modality, so that we can deliver first-in-class therapies to a broad range of cancer patients with B7-H7 upregulation including those who do not benefit from currently approved therapies such as PD-1/L1 inhibitors

