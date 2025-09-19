Nextern Appoints John M. Hastings as Chief Executive Officer

MAPLE GROVE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nextern today announced the appointment of John Hastings as Chief Executive Officer, effective September 29, 2025.

Hastings most recently served as CEO and Board Member at Nonin Medical, a global leader in non-invasive patient monitoring. He brings more than 20 years of leadership across the medical device industry with deep experience in business strategy, innovation, and operational excellence.

Rich Farrell, who has successfully served as CEO during a period of significant growth, will transition to Executive Chairman. Farrell, Hastings, and the Board of Directors will work closely together to advance Nextern’s mission of improving lives through innovative medical technology.

From John Hastings

“I couldn’t be more excited and honored to join Nextern,” said Hastings. “I believe Nextern is uniquely positioned within medical technology. Our company combines technical expertise in both minimally invasive devices and capital electronics, with an outstanding leadership team, and an optimal manufacturing footprint. Working closely with Rich and the Board, I am confident in our ability to become the premier development and operational partner in the medical device industry.”

From Rich Farrell

“I am proud of the success we have built at Nextern, and confident John will lead us strongly into the next chapter,” said Farrell. “He brings proven experience, deep industry knowledge, and a shared passion for innovation and improving lives through world class medical device development and manufacturing. My commitment to Nextern remains as I partner with John and our Board to advance our mission for the customers, employees, and patients we serve.”

About Nextern

Nextern designs, develops, and manufactures best in class medical devices as a strategic partner to many of the world’s leading medical technology companies. Headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota, Nextern also operates in Costa Rica, Vietnam, and China. For more information, visit www.nextern.com.

