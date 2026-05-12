NexTel Medical Corp Enters Final Stage for Commercial Launch; Sets Sights on Revenue Generation and OTCQB Uplist

ORLANDO, Fla., May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTel Medical Corp (f/k/a Exousia Pro, Inc.) (OTCPK: MAJI), a clinical-stage biotechnology leader specializing in proprietary exosome-based delivery systems, is excited to announce the commencement of the final stability phase for its inaugural line of commercial exosome products. This milestone marks the transition from clinical development to active revenue generation, positioning the company for a transformative 2026.

Product Launch and Stability Testing

Last week, NexTel successfully initiated the stability testing phase, a critical precursor to market entry. Under the supervision of our Lab Director and Dr. Hausman, a production batch underwent rigorous filtration and diagnostic screening.

Utilizing advanced PCR technology, samples were tested for common contaminants, using a threshold of (“0”), including:

Shiga-like toxin-producing E. coli

Salmonella

Pseudomonas aeruginosa

Staphylococcus aureus

The company is pleased to report that the samples tested negative for all four organisms. Currently, stability vials are being monitored at both room temperature and refrigeration. Success at the 30-day mark will allow NexTel to proceed with an immediate commercial launch, establishing a definitive shelf life for our additive-free, pure exosome products.

Corporate & Telehealth Strategic Updates

NexTel remains committed to its expansion through strategic acquisitions and innovation:

Acquisition Pipeline: NexTel is in active communication with its telehealth acquisition targets. Final responses from legal and accounting teams are expected this week, and all transactions remain on track for closing.

NexTel is in active communication with its telehealth acquisition targets. Final responses from legal and accounting teams are expected this week, and all transactions remain on track for closing. Strategic Pivot: After a thorough review of commercial licensing options, the company has pivoted to a proprietary exosome-based method that offers superior efficacy and better aligns with our long-term intellectual property goals.

Executive Commentary

“I am incredibly proud of our medical and science teams for developing a diverse, high-purity product that requires no preservatives or additives,” said Matt Dwyer, President of NexTel Medical Corp. “We are now within 60 days of market entry. The timing of this revenue launch is perfectly synchronized with our corporate evolution.

In July, we will begin auditing our 2025 and 2026 financials as part of our transition to becoming a fully SEC-reporting company. As we target an uplist to the OTCQB in Q1 2027, the ability to demonstrate consistent sales and a proven commercial model will be a powerful catalyst. We believe this transparency and growth will attract a much broader institutional and retail shareholder base, creating significant long-term value for all our stakeholders.”

About NexTel Medical Corp

NexTel Medical Corp (OTCPK: MAJI) is a pioneering biotechnology leader at the forefront of exosome research and diagnostic innovation. The Company specializes in the development of proprietary, next-generation exosome-based delivery systems and non-invasive screening tools designed for both therapeutic and diagnostic applications. By leveraging cutting-edge filtration and stabilization techniques, NexTel provides high-purity, additive-free solutions for the future of personalized medicine. Complementing its clinical core, NexTel’s expanding telehealth division is dedicated to bridging the gap between complex clinical innovation and direct patient access. By integrating scalable biotech solutions with streamlined digital healthcare, NexTel aims to improve patient outcomes and redefine the modern healthcare experience.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the development and commercialization of NexTel Medical Corp’s products. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

SAFE HARBOR

Forward-looking statements in this release are made under the "safe harbor" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. NexTel Medical Corp's forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance. This news release includes forward-looking statements concerning the parties' future level of business. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to certain risk factors that could cause results to differ materially from estimated results. Management cautions that all statements as to future results of operations are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and events that may be beyond the control of NexTel Medical Corp., and no assurance can be given that such results will be achieved. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability to procure, appropriately price, retain, and complete projects and changes in products and competition.

CONTACT:

NexTel Medical Corp.

www.nextelmedical.com

X: @NexTelMedical

Investor Relations

ir@exousiapro.com