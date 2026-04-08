NexTel Medical Corp Announces Pivotal Milestone in Commercial Launch of Patent-Protected NANOG DNA Cancer Screening Test

ORLANDO, Fla., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTel Medical Corp f/k/a Exousia Pro, Inc. (OTCPK: MAJI), a clinical-stage biotechnology leader specializing in proprietary exosome-based delivery systems, is proud to announce the commencement of the first critical phase in bringing its revolutionary cancer screening test to the global market.

NexTel will begin the distribution of test kits this week to initiate the collection of essential control samples. These samples serve as the foundational benchmark for validation against 100 dedicated test samples. While the initial patent was granted based on a limited sample set, NexTel is now aggressively expanding its testing protocols to include a broader range of cancer types. This scaling of sample size and diversity is a vital step in confirming the universal efficacy of the test as the company moves toward full-scale commercialization.

A New Frontier in Early Detection: The NANOG DNA Advantage

The core of NexTel’s diagnostic portfolio is the proprietary NANOG DNA cancer screening test. Designed as a non-invasive, high-precision tool, the test is engineered to detect a wide spectrum of malignancies, including the "silent killers"—highly aggressive cancers that are notoriously difficult to identify until they reach advanced stages.

The NANOG DNA assay offers a transformative shift in the liquid biopsy landscape:

Universal Multi-Cancer Screening: A single, comprehensive tool designed to identify various cancer types simultaneously, removing the need for multiple, invasive procedures.

A single, comprehensive tool designed to identify various cancer types simultaneously, removing the need for multiple, invasive procedures. Unrivaled Sensitivity: By measuring Exosomal NANOG DNA , a potent and reliable biomarker, the test remains unaffected by external medications or co-existing health conditions.

By measuring , a potent and reliable biomarker, the test remains unaffected by external medications or co-existing health conditions. Seamless Integration: Requiring only a 2 ml saliva sample, the test utilizes standard PCR processing. This enables rapid, scalable results and removes the traditional barriers to cost and time associated with early detection.





Executive Commentary

“This milestone represents an incredibly exciting leap forward in our mission to democratize cancer screening,” said Matt Dwyer, President of NexTel Medical Corp. “Cancer is a diagnosis that has touched every one of us. We know that early detection is the absolute key to survival, yet the current hurdles of cost and accessibility keep far too many people from getting the answers they need. Our goal is to offer an affordable solution so simple and accessible that it changes the diagnostic landscape forever. This test is so efficient that a participant could purchase the kit, walk to their car, and complete the screening before they even buckle their seatbelt. We are thrilled to be this much closer to putting that power in the hands of the public.”

About NexTel Medical Corp: NexTel Medical Corp (OTCPK: MAJI) is a pioneering biotechnology company at the forefront of exosome research and diagnostic innovation. Dedicated to developing next-generation delivery systems for both therapeutic and diagnostic applications, the Company focuses on creating non-invasive screening tools and scalable solutions for the future of personalized medicine. Through its expanding telehealth division, NexTel aims to bridge the gap between complex clinical innovation and direct patient access, providing advanced technologies that improve outcomes and streamline the modern healthcare experience.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the development and commercialization of NexTel Medical Corp’s products. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

SAFE HARBOR

Forward-looking statements in this release are made under the "safe harbor" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. NexTel Medical Corp's forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance. This news release includes forward-looking statements concerning the parties' future level of business. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to certain risk factors that could cause results to differ materially from estimated results. Management cautions that all statements as to future results of operations are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and events that may be beyond the control of NexTel Medical Corp., and no assurance can be given that such results will be achieved. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability to procure, appropriately price, retain, and complete projects and changes in products and competition.

CONTACT:

NexTel Medical Corp.

www.nextelmedical.com

X: @NexTelMedical