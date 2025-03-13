NEXGEL to Participate in the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Spring Investment Conference on March 25-26th, 2025

LANGHORNE, Pa., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXGEL, Inc. (“NEXGEL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: “NXGL”), a leading provider of medical and over-the-counter (OTC) products including ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels for healthcare and consumer applications, today announced that Adam Levy, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Spring Investment Conference 2025 on March 25 and 26, 2025.

iAccess Alpha Virtual Conference Details:

Date: March 25-26, 2025

Presentation Day and Time: Tuesday, March 25th at 9:30 a.m. ET

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3083/52115

To schedule a one-on-one investor meeting with Mr. Levy, please contact your representatives at iAccess or email KCSA Strategic Communications at NEXGEL@KCSA.Com.

About NEXGEL, Inc.

NEXGEL is a leading provider of healthcare, beauty, and over-the-counter (OTC) products including ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels. Based in Langhorne, Pa., the Company has developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels for over two decades. NEXGEL brands include SilverSeal®, Hexagels®, Turfguard®, Kenkoderm® and Silly George®. Additionally, NEXGEL has strategic contract manufacturing relationships with leading consumer healthcare companies.

Investor Contacts:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1254

NEXGEL@KCSA.com