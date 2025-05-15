NewSpring Capital and Kineticos Life Sciences Lead $22 Million Investment in Cell Therapy CDMO, Kincell Bio; Appoints Industry Veteran Pete Buzy to Board of Directors

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kincell Bio announced the completion of a $22 million round, led by a new investor, NewSpring Capital through its dedicated healthcare strategy, NewSpring Healthcare, which invests in innovative companies in the lower-middle market that improve the delivery of healthcare or bend the cost curve through technology and human capital efficiencies. The round was also led by existing investor, Kineticos Life Sciences, an operationally focused private equity firm specializing in private investments across pharma services tools and equipment, and other existing investors.

Kincell Bio is a scientifically focused, cell therapy development and manufacturing company. This funding marks a significant milestone in Kincell Bio’s mission to transform the delivery of advanced cell therapies to patients worldwide. As part of this strategic partnership, Pete Buzy, former President and CEO of Catalent Cell & Gene Therapy, has been appointed to Kincell Bio’s Board of Directors.

This new investment will accelerate Kincell Bio’s expansion of its cGMP capabilities, enhance its process development services, and support the development of innovative solutions tailored to emerging cell therapy companies. With the cell and gene therapy market projected to surpass $23 billion globally by 2028, this infusion of capital positions Kincell Bio as a leader in the next generation of biomanufacturing.

“We are excited to partner with the experienced team at NewSpring and to have them join our existing investors to support Kincell Bio, as we continue to scale our operations and deliver high-quality, flexible, and scalable solutions to our partners in the cell therapy space,” said Mark R. Bamforth, CEO of Kincell Bio. “Adding Pete Buzy to our board brings unparalleled insight into the complexities and opportunities within the advanced therapies sector and we are excited to partner with him and the NewSpring team.”

Pete Buzy brings over two decades of leadership in advanced biologics, having played a key role in building Catalent’s cell and gene therapy platform into one of the industry’s most advanced development and manufacturing organizations. Prior to that, he led one of NewSpring Healthcare’s portfolio companies, Paragon Bioservices, a contract development and manufacturing company focused on gene therapies. His appointment underscores Kincell Bio’s commitment to operational excellence and long-term growth.

“Kincell Bio is bringing the right focus, flexibility, and scientific rigor to a market that’s evolving rapidly,” said Pete Buzy. “I’m looking forward to supporting this team as they expand their capabilities for the next generation of cell therapy innovators. My history with NewSpring goes back more than a decade, including our work together at Paragon Bioservices, and I’ve seen firsthand how the right partnership can accelerate growth.”

Kapila Ratnam, Ph.D., NewSpring General Partner with over 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry adds, “Cell therapy is revolutionizing medicine, and we see Kincell Bio as a uniquely positioned CDMO with a clear vision and a leadership team capable of executing. Our investment and Pete’s Board appointment reflect our confidence in the company’s potential to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of cell therapy manufacturing, and further highlights NewSpring’s approach of pairing capital with strategic and operating expertise.”

“We are thrilled to welcome NewSpring as a trusted partner,” said Shailesh Maingi, Founder and Managing Partner at Kineticos Life Sciences. “Their shared commitment to mission‑driven investing perfectly aligns with our vision of supporting innovative cell therapy companies. We look forward to working alongside Mark Bamforth and the entire Kincell Bio team to accelerate the development and delivery of life‑saving therapies, ensuring patients benefit from these breakthroughs as quickly and safely as possible.”

Kincell Bio’s platform offers clients a personalized, responsive, and expert-driven approach to process development and manufacturing from early clinical to pivotal supply and commercial launch, ensuring rapid timelines without compromising on quality.

About Kincell Bio

Kincell Bio engineers cells into therapies. With manufacturing facilities located in Research Triangle Park, NC and Gainesville, FL, Kincell Bio is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with the mission to streamline CMC development, apply expertise in analytical and process development and GMP manufacturing, testing and release from early clinical to pivotal studies and product launch. Kincell Bio is focused on supporting innovative companies developing immune cell therapies, including autologous and allogeneic CAR-T, CAR-NK and CAR-M programs, as well as developing expertise in stem cell products and iPSCs. For more information, visit www.kincellbio.com.

About NewSpring Capital

NewSpring is a lower-middle market focused private equity firm that partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages over $3.5 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Having completed over 250 investments, NewSpring brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take growing companies to the next level and beyond. To learn more, visit www.newspringcapital.com.

About Kineticos Life Sciences

Kineticos envisions a world without cancer, rare diseases and antimicrobial resistance. We are a team of entrepreneurs, operators, and investors that seek to partner with leading management teams to build the backbone of innovation, Pharma Services, Tools and Equipment companies. Kineticos invests in differentiated companies, combining our deep sector expertise and proven playbook to grow these companies from niche or regional players into global leaders.

