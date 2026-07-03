Newron Provides Update Following Type A Meeting With the FDA

Parties discussed information provided by Newron and changes needed by FDA to consider re-start of enrollment in ENIGMA-TRS 2 study in the US

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

MILAN & MORRISTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$NWRN #Biotech--Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (“Newron”) (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system (CNS), today announced that it had a Type A meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the hold on the enrollment of new patients at US sites of its Phase III ENIGMA-TRS 2 study of evenamide, as reported on April 29, 2026. Evenamide targets the modulation of excessive release of glutamate in patients suffering from treatment-resistant schizophrenia (TRS).

The face-to-face meeting was constructive and the parties discussed potential actions towards the resolution of issues that led to the hold. Newron, as agreed with the agency, plans to propose changes to address the agency’s concerns. The Company is very thankful to the FDA for the opportunity to discuss and help expedite discussions leading to the resolution of the issues in the near future.

About ENIGMA-TRS

ENIGMA-TRS 1 is an ongoing, international, 52-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III study evaluating the efficacy, tolerability, and safety of the 15mg BID and 30mg BID therapeutic doses of evenamide compared to placebo. Patients on second-generation antipsychotics, including clozapine, will meet Treatment Response and Resistance Psychosis international consensus criteria for TRS. The study will enroll at least 600 patients at study centers in Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Canada. The first patients were successfully enrolled in August 2025, following the completion of a rigorous 42-day screening period. Patients are currently being enrolled across 15 countries on all target continents.

The primary assessment of efficacy and safety of ENIGMA-TRS 1 will be performed 12 weeks after randomization to treatment. Following this initial period, the study will continue double-blind and placebo-controlled until the 26- and 52-week time points. The primary efficacy endpoint of the trial will be the change from baseline in the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) scores at 12 weeks. Newron expects to announce results from the 12-week primary endpoint assessment in QIV 2026.

ENIGMA-TRS 2 is taking place at centers in the US and selected additional countries with the same screening procedure as the ENIGMA-TRS 1 trial. ENIGMA-TRS 2 will include at least 400 patients in a 12-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III study, designed to evaluate the efficacy, tolerability, and safety of the 15mg BID dose of evenamide compared to placebo. In December 2025, ENIGMA-TRS 2 was initiated in the US, following approvals from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Institutional Review Board (IRB). The efficacy and safety analysis will be performed at the 12-week point following successful completion of the study.

About Newron Pharmaceuticals

Newron (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system. Headquartered in Bresso near Milan, Italy, the Company has a strong track record of advancing neuroscience-based treatments from discovery to market. Newron’s lead compound, evenamide, is a first-in-class glutamate modulator and has the potential to be the first add-on therapy for treatment-resistant schizophrenia (TRS) and for poorly responding patients with schizophrenia. Evenamide is currently developed in the global pivotal ENIGMA-TRS Phase III development program. Clinical trial results to date demonstrate the benefits of this drug candidate in the TRS as well as poorly responding patient population, with significant improvements across key efficacy measures increasing over time, as well as a favorable safety profile, which is uncommon for available antipsychotic medications. Newron has signed development and commercialization agreements for evenamide with EA Pharma (a subsidiary of Eisai) for Japan and other Asian territories, as well as Myung In Pharm for South Korea. Newron’s first marketed product, Xadago®/safinamide has received marketing authorization for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease in the European Union, Switzerland, the UK, the USA, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Japan and South Korea. The product is commercialized by Newron’s partner Zambon, with Supernus Pharmaceuticals holding marketing rights in the U.S., and Meiji Seika responsible for development and commercialization in Japan and other key Asian territories. For more information, please visit: https://www.newron.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Important Notices

This document contains forward-looking statements, including (without limitation) about (1) Newron’s ability to develop and expand its business, successfully complete development of its current product candidates, the timing of commencement of various clinical trials and receipt of data and current and future collaborations for the development and commercialization of its product candidates, (2) the market for drugs to treat CNS diseases and pain conditions, (3) Newron’s financial resources, and (4) assumptions underlying any such statements. In some cases, these statements and assumptions can be identified by the fact that they use words such as “will”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “target”, and other words and terms of similar meaning. All statements, other than historical facts, contained herein regarding Newron's strategy, goals, plans, future financial position, projected revenues and costs and prospects are forward-looking statements. By their very nature, such statements and assumptions involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that predictions, forecasts, projections and other outcomes described, assumed or implied therein will not be achieved. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set out in, contemplated by or underlying the forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors. These factors include (without limitation) (1) uncertainties in the discovery, development or marketing of products, including without limitation difficulties in enrolling clinical trials, negative results of clinical trials or research projects or unexpected side effects, (2) delay or inability in obtaining regulatory approvals or bringing products to market, (3) future market acceptance of products, (4) loss of or inability to obtain adequate protection for intellectual property rights, (5) inability to raise additional funds, (6) success of existing and entry into future collaborations and licensing agreements, (7) litigation, (8) loss of key executive or other employees, (9) adverse publicity and news coverage, and (10) competition, regulatory, legislative and judicial developments or changes in market and/or overall economic conditions. Newron may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements and assumptions underlying any such statements may prove wrong. Investors should therefore not place undue reliance on them. There can be no assurance that actual results of Newron's research programs, development activities, commercialization plans, collaborations and operations will not differ materially from the expectations set out in such forward-looking statements or underlying assumptions. Newron does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable regulations of the SIX Swiss Exchange or the Dusseldorf Stock Exchange where the shares of Newron are listed. This document does not contain or constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities of Newron and no part of it shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever.

For more information, please contact:



Newron

Stefan Weber – CEO; +39 02 6103 46 26, pr@newron.com



UK/Europe

Simon Conway / Ciara Martin / Natalie Garland-Collins, FTI Consulting; +44 20 3727 1000, SCnewron@fticonsulting.com



Switzerland

Valentin Handschin, IRF; +41 43 244 81 54, handschin@irf-reputation.ch



Germany/Europe

Anne Hennecke / Maximilian Schur, MC Services; +49 211 52925227, newron@mc-services.eu



USA

Casey Darby, LaVoieHealthScience; +1 617 351 0244, cdarby@lavoiehealthscience.com