NewBiologix Launches U.S. Subsidiary and Welcomes Gene and Cell Therapy Expert David Kelly as Business Development Manager

LAUSANNE, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NewBiologix, a technology innovation company pioneering efficient, cost-effective, and scalable production of viral vectors for gene and cell therapy, today announced the launch of its new U.S. subsidiary.





With its expansion to the U.S., NewBiologix is strongly positioned to serve its growing customer base. The new U.S. hub will offer real-time support and collaboration for gene and cell therapy companies in the world’s largest biotech market.

The company appointed David Kelly as Business Development Manager to lead the U.S. operation and head business development. Kelly brings a unique blend of technical expertise and commercial acumen to NewBiologix. He has more than a decade of experience in gene and cell therapy, as well as stem cell manufacturing and commercial development. He will oversee sales and support for NewBiologix services and licensing opportunities for clients across the U.S. and Canada.

“I’m very pleased to return to the gene and cell therapy space as part of NewBiologix—an innovative, mission-driven company that is de-risking and significantly increasing efficiencies in gene and cell therapy production,” said Kelly. “I look forward to leading business development efforts as demand grows across U.S. biotech markets for our innovative products and services.”

NewBiologix recently launched the Xcell™ Portfolio, a suite of advanced technologies that provides deep insights and comprehensive analysis of rAAV quality—an ongoing challenge in the field. By integrating its proprietary HEK293-based cell lines with advanced production tools and analytical testing services, the Xcell Portfolio streamlines the journey from research to commercialization, accelerating the development of safer and more effective gene therapies for patients.

“With our expansion to the U.S., NewBiologix is proud to bring Swiss engineering and precision to the world’s largest gene and cell therapy market,” said Igor Fisch, PhD, CEO of NewBiologix. “We are delighted to welcome David Kelly, a seasoned expert in gene and cell therapy, to our team. His appointment is a key element of our strategy to strengthen our presence and collaboration within the U.S. biopharma community.”

Gene and cell therapy companies in the U.S. can contact David Kelly at david.kelly@newbiologix.com to discuss their needs—including rAAV production, cell line performance, rAAV characterization, and genomic characterization in the gene and cell therapy space.

About NewBiologix SA

NewBiologix SA is a biotechnology company innovating Swiss-engineered solutions and technologies for gene and cell therapy production. The company brings a specialized focus in this field together with deep expertise in cell line engineering. NewBiologix addresses gene therapy production limitations with its full suite of advanced cell lines for licensing as well as platform-based services. By enabling partners to produce more reliable, safer gene therapies faster and at scale, the company is shaping the future of patient health. Learn more at www.newbiologix.com.

