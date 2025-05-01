New Study Reports Reduction in Rehospitalization After Lung Transplantation Utilizing Paragonix Preservation Devices

Findings from the GUARDIAN-Lung Registry highlight statistically significant reductions in hospital readmissions and acute rejection rates with advanced hypothermic lung preservation technologies

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paragonix Technologies, a leader in organ transplant technologies and organ procurement services, announced new lung preservation research at the 45th ISHLT Annual Meeting and Scientific Sessions. Drawing on data from the GUARDIAN-Lung Registry, the first and largest global clinical registry for studying lung preservation, investigators presented the largest analysis of the registry to date, demonstrating that Paragonix hypothermic preservation significantly reduced rehospitalizations and acute rejection after transplant.1

The lung research presented across the four-day conference observed significant improvements in association with the LUNGguard® and BAROguard® Donor Lung Preservation Systems over the traditional standard of preservation, static ice storage. GUARDIAN investigators presented four new abstracts on lung preservation, adding to the growing pool of Paragonix research that first began in 2020.

The overall outcomes of the LUNGguard System were presented by Dr. Nathaniel Langer, Surgical Director of Lung Transplantation at Massachusetts General Hospital. Composed of a total of 1,160 lung transplant adults from 15 international transplant centers, investigators propensity-matched 608 patients into two comparative cohorts to compare advanced preservation directly against ice storage. Results from the analysis found that the LUNGguard was associated with significantly fewer hospital readmissions at three months (p=0.023) and within one year (p=0.007) compared to ice.1 Significantly fewer rehospitalizations due to graft dysfunction were also observed at three months (p=0.005) and within one year (p=0.008), and lower rates of acute rejections were observed within three months (p=0.041) and six months (p=0.008) post-transplant.1

“The use of moderate hypothermia to preserve donor lungs demonstrated significant advantages in medium and long-term post-transplant outcomes,” said Dr. Nathaniel Langer, GUARDIAN-Lung Investigator. “We observed lower rates of acute rejection and fewer hospital readmissions, which directly impacts the lives of our patients.”

Additionally, investigators studied the impact of the BAROguard System, an FDA-cleared device featuring active airway pressure control, to its predecessor, the LUNGguard System. The analysis compared the two systems when utilized on cases that exceeded total ischemic times of eight hours. The research concluded that the BAROguard System’s active pressure control was associated with improved outcomes compared to static hypothermic preservation alone, resulting in a significant reduction in the total duration of hospital stays exceeding 30 days (p=0.036).2

Researchers presented additional findings from the GUARDIAN-Lung Registry at the conference, which concluded:

An analysis comparing LUNGguard with ice storage on DCD (Donations after Circulatory Death) lungs found significant improvements in post-transplant outcomes, including in hospital survival (p=0.043), rehospitalization within 6 months (p=0.037), and PGD Grade 3 at 24 hours (p=0.032).3

A comparison of LUNGguard vs. ice storage in Extended Criteria Donors found similar results, including a significant reduction in hospital readmissions due to graft dysfunction within 1-year.4

“These new findings from the GUARDIAN-Lung Registry reinforce the transformative impact of advanced preservation technologies on patient outcomes,” said Lisa Anderson, Ph.D., President of Paragonix Technologies. “Reducing hospital readmissions and improving recovery times are critical measures of success in lung transplantation. The data presented at ISHLT show that Paragonix systems are setting a new standard for protecting donor lungs, especially as transplant teams face more complex logistics and extended preservation times.”

Paragonix is committed to working closely with transplant centers, organ procurement organizations, and healthcare professionals to ensure broad accessibility of its Advanced Organ Preservation technology, including Paragonix Advanced Lung Preservation, which is utilized across over 76 programs globally to preserve and protect donor hearts.

About Paragonix Technologies

Paragonix Technologies is a leading developer, manufacturer, and service provider in the organ transplant industry, establishing a novel approach to organ preservation.

A Getinge company, Paragonix Technologies provides Advanced Organ Preservation (“AOP”) devices that safeguard donor organs during the journey between donor and recipient patients. Our FDA-cleared and CE-marked devices incorporate clinically proven and medically trusted cold preservation techniques that allow unprecedented physical and thermal protection to the organ during transit. All Paragonix AOP devices are natively integrated with our novel digital app, delivering real-time organ tracking data and monitoring logistics for transplant teams seeking a secure and centralized solution. For more information, visit www.paragonix.com.

About Getinge

With a firm belief that every person and community should have access to the best possible care, Getinge provides hospitals and life science institutions with products and solutions aiming to improve clinical results and optimize workflows. The offering includes products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile processing and life science. Getinge employs approximately 12,000 people worldwide and the products are sold in more than 135 countries.

Disclaimer

Comparison of Paragonix systems to Ice Storage, Paragonix data on file. GUARDIAN is a registered clinical study funded and administered by Paragonix Technologies. The data from the registry is descriptive, not statistically powered, and not pre-specified. The information should be interpreted accordingly

