New Signatera™ Data in Lymphoma and Multiple Myeloma to be Presented at the 2025 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

Largest real-world dataset of personalized circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) across lymphoma subtypes showed Signatera was prognostic of outcomes and outperformed imaging in detecting recurrence

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA and precision medicine, announced that new data on Signatera will be presented at the 2025 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, taking place December 6-9, 2025, in Orlando, Florida. Natera and its collaborators will present four abstracts highlighting the clinical validity and utility of Signatera in hematologic malignancies.

The datasets include an oral presentation on a retrospective real-world cohort evaluating 144 patients across the spectrum of aggressive and indolent lymphomas, suggesting broad clinical applicability of Signatera for treatment response monitoring and end-of-treatment response assessment. Key findings to be presented include:

Signatera detected recurrence prior to imaging and outperformed standard surveillance methods.

Personalized ctDNA detection at the end of treatment and on-treatment clearance were strong predictors of clinical outcomes across multiple lymphoma subtypes treated with standard-of-care therapy, including CAR-T cell therapy.

End-of-treatment assessment with Signatera also helped to clarify ambiguous imaging results, providing important insights for disease management.

This clinical dataset supports the use of Signatera as a response assessment tool in lymphoma, where ctDNA-MRD was incorporated into the NCCN Guidelines in January 2025 for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

“The Signatera data at ASH highlights our commitment to advancing precision oncology for patients with blood cancers,” said Alexey Aleshin, M.D., general manager of oncology and corporate chief medical officer at Natera. “The findings from our real-world data reinforce the value Signatera can offer to lymphoma patients for personalized and precise care.”

Full list of presentations include:

December 6, 2:45 PM ET | Presentation # 281 (Oral Presentation)

Presenter: Natalie Galanina, M.D.

Real-world evaluation of ctdna for risk stratification across the spectrum of both aggressive and indolent lymphomas

December 6, 5:30 PM ET | Presentation # 2219

Presenter: Yamuna Kondapally, M.D.

Pilot study of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) for measurable residual disease monitoring following autologous hematopoietic cell transplant in multiple myeloma

December 7, 6:00 PM ET | Presentation # 4353

Presenter: Basem William, M.D., MRCP(UK), FACP

Whole-genome sequencing (WGS)-based circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) monitoring in diffuse-large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL)

December 7, 6:00 PM ET | Presentation # 4336

Presenter: Daniel Kerr, M.D.

A novel method for molecular subtyping diffuse-large B-cell lymphoma using whole-exome sequencing

About Natera

Natera™ is a global leader in cell-free DNA and precision medicine, dedicated to oncology, women’s health, and organ health. We aim to make personalized genetic testing and diagnostics part of the standard-of-care to protect health and inform earlier, more targeted interventions that help lead to longer, healthier lives. Natera’s tests are supported by more than 325 peer-reviewed publications that demonstrate excellent performance. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas, and San Carlos, California. For more information, visit www.natera.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not a representation that Natera’s plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Natera’s expectations as of the date of this press release, and Natera disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including with respect to whether the results of clinical or other studies will support the use of our product offerings, the impact of results of such studies, our expectations of the reliability, accuracy, and performance of our tests, or of the benefits of our tests and product offerings to patients, providers, and payers. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in "Risk Factors" in Natera’s recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, and in other filings Natera makes with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available at www.natera.com/investors and www.sec.gov.

