New Research Demonstrates the Advantages of an Insourced Dialysis Service Line for Acute-Care Facilities Using Outset Medical’s Tablo® Hemodialysis System

Data from over 1 Million Tablo Treatments Among the Findings Presented at the American Society of Nephrology’s Kidney Week 2025

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outset Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: OM) (“Outset”), a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis, today announced new research findings from over 1 million Tablo hemodialysis treatments across approximately 750 facilities, and 5-year results from the insourcing of dialysis at a large hospital in Florida.

The findings will be presented at the American Society of Nephrology’s Kidney Week 2025 in Houston, which runs November 5-8. The annual event to showcase the latest advancements in kidney care is attended by more than 12,000 professionals from around the world.

Among the highlights:

AdventHealth will present data from the conversion of their Ocala, Florida site to an insourced dialysis service line with Tablo. These results over 5 years showed a 94% reduction in serious cardiac or respiratory events, a sustained reduction in central-line blood stream infections, a very high nurse retention rate with greater than 95% dialysis staff satisfaction, and a strong return on investment in the first 2 years of operation.





Data from 1 million Tablo treatments across more than 600 facilities support the clinical effectiveness of insourced dialysis in achieving rigorous treatment goals, including up to 24-hour treatments that generally involve the most critical patients.





Data from 10,000 treatments prescribed for more than 23 hours and up to 24 hours, performed at approximately 150 hospitals, showed over 99% achievement of treatment goals with minimal interruptions and rapid resolution of treatment alarms.



“We believe these findings provide additional support for an insourced dialysis service line to elevate the standard of care at hospitals serving patients with compromised renal function,” said Michael Aragon, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Outset Medical. “Outset’s growing base of clinical, financial and operational evidence demonstrates that the advantages of insourcing for acute-care facilities can range from hard clinical benefits to significant cost savings and improved patient outcomes.”

The studies can be read in their entirety on the clinical evidence page of the Outset Medical website. Attendees are invited to visit the Outset booth (#709) during the ASN meeting for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

