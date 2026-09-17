New meta-analysis strengthens clinical evidence for DiviTum TKa in metastatic breast cancer

Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II) - Biovica, a company specializing in blood-based cancer monitoring, today announced the publication of a new systematic review and meta-analysis in the peer-reviewed journal The Breast. The study brings together the available clinical evidence for circulating thymidine kinase activity (TKa) in hormone receptor-positive metastatic breast cancer and provides the strongest evidence to date supporting TKa as a prognostic biomarker in this patient group.

The review included 18 studies with data from nearly 3,000 women, with 15 studies included in the meta-analysis. All eligible studies used Biovica's DiviTum® TKa assay to measure TKa in blood.

The results showed a clear relationship between TKa levels and patient outcomes. Patients with high TKa before starting treatment had approximately twice the risk of disease progression and more than twice the risk of death compared with patients with low TKa.

TKa measured shortly after treatment had started also provided important information. High TKa at two and four weeks was associated with a substantially higher risk of disease progression, supporting the potential of TKa to provide early information about how a patient's disease is developing during treatment.

"This publication further strengthens the growing body of evidence for DiviTum TKa. By bringing together data from multiple studies, it demonstrates the consistency of TKa as an indicator of tumor proliferation and its association with patient outcome. This strengthens confidence in the biomarker, both for clinical use and as a tool in oncology drug development, where better biomarkers are needed to understand treatment effect earlier and support more informed development decisions," said Theis Kipling, CEO of Biovica.

The authors conclude that the meta-analysis provides the strongest evidence to date supporting the clinical validity of circulating TKa as a prognostic biomarker in HR+ metastatic breast cancer.

The article, "Prognostic role of thymidine kinase 1 activity in hormone receptor positive metastatic breast cancer. A systematic review and meta-analysis", was published in The Breast.

Contact

Theis Kipling, CEO

Telefon: +46 (0) 76 666 36 52

E-post: theis.kipling@biovica.com

Anders Morén, CFO

Phone: +46 73 125 92 46

E-mail: anders.moren@biovica.com

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays that help oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica's assay, DiviTum® TKa, measures cell proliferation by detecting the TKa biomarker in the bloodstream. The assay has demonstrated its ability to provide insight to therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for the DiviTum® TKa test is treatment monitoring of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is: "Improved care for cancer patients." Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum® TKa has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US and is CE-marked in the EU. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit: www.biovica.com

Attachments

New meta-analysis strengthens clinical evidence for DiviTum TKa in metastatic breast cancer

SOURCE: Biovica International

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