New Human Study in Nature’s Scientific Reports Finds Candela’s Nordlys® Non-Ablative Fractional Laser Reverses the Skin’s Epigenetic Signature of Aging

First in vivo human evidence that Candela's Nordlys laser remodels DNA methylation associated with skin aging and has a direct molecular link to skin cancer biology

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new peer-reviewed study published today in Scientific Reports (Nature Portfolio) provides the first in vivo human evidence that Candela's Nordlys 1940 nm non-ablative fractional laser modulates the skin's epigenetic signature, demonstrating that the treatment does more than resurface skin: it remodels the skin's epigenome, reversing age-associated DNA methylation at the majority of responsive sites. The research was conducted in partnership with Mitra Bio and the Candela Institute for Excellence (CIE), the research and education arm of Candela.

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In a split-face study of 22 adults, researchers profiled more than 3.8 million CpG sites (cytosine-phosphate-guanine rich regions in the genome where epigenetic switches are regulated) per sample across nine months. At 83.9% of sites most strongly associated with skin aging, treatment shifted DNA methylation, an epigenetic switch, showing signs of biological age reversal at the molecular level. The changes were progressive and durable: 635 differentially methylated regions emerged one month post-treatment series, expanded through three months, and were present and stabilizing at six months.

The molecular changes paralleled visible improvement, measured by quantitative VISIA imaging. Brown-spot counts on the treated side fell by a median of 38% at one month post-treatment, significantly more than the untreated side, alongside reductions in texture and overall pigmentation. These visible improvements were governed by gene expression pathways related to epidermal differentiation, collagen regeneration, collagen organization, and skin barrier integrity.

Beyond a direct molecular link to reversing cellular aging and physical skin benefits, the study also points to a direct molecular link to skin cancer biology: the laser positively modulates DNA methylation at keratinocyte-regulating loci, including FGFR3, HOXB4, UBE2I, and PPP1R18/PPP1R26, genes tied to the pathogenesis of basal and squamous cell skin cancers.

"This study is an important first step toward understanding the biology beneath what we observe in the clinic," said Konika Patel Schallen, MD, lead author and SVP of Global Clinical Operations, Candela. "Physicians have seen that Nordlys treatments do more than improve the skin's appearance and until now, we could not fully explain why. For the first time, we have evidence of the molecular mechanism behind why skin is healthier and appears more youthful. Importantly, it also points to a molecular link to skin cancer biology and supports prior studies that link to lower keratinocyte-carcinoma risk."1

"Epigenetic patterns are among the most reliable molecular markers for measuring aging. By profiling more than 3.8 million sites across the genome, we found that the changes were not only directional, opposing the patterns we associate with aging, but also durable and strengthening over months. That combination is what makes these results scientifically compelling," said Dr. Cristiana Banila, Chief Scientific Officer and co-founder of Mitra Bio, who was a co-author of the study.

Geoff Crouse, Chief Executive Officer of Candela, said, "Candela's long-time industry leadership is driven by a commitment to science-based innovation. For decades, the industry has measured treatment success by the visible treatment impact. This research quantifies visible improvements and demonstrates the impact of the Nordlys system on skin biology. We are proud Candela continues to lead the conversation beyond the cosmetic realm and into regenerative medicine, skin health, and longevity."

About Candela Corporation



Candela is a leading global medical aesthetic device company with an extensive product portfolio and a global distribution footprint. The Company's technology enables physicians to provide advanced solutions for a broad range of medical aesthetic applications including hair removal, skin tightening, renewal and purification, wrinkle reduction, tattoo removal, facial resurfacing, traumatic and surgical scar treatments, benign vascular and pigmented lesions, acne and leg veins. Candela's trusted platforms include Matrix™, Vbeam®, the Gentle® Family, Nordlys® Family, PicoWay®, and Glacē™. Acquired by Apax Partners in July 2017, Candela markets, services and supports its products in 86 countries worldwide.

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1 Benson TA, et al. Nonablative Fractional Laser Treatment Is Associated With a Decreased Risk of Subsequent Facial Keratinocyte Carcinoma Development. Dermatol Surg. 2023;49(2):149-154. doi:10.1097/DSS.0000000000003672

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SOURCE Candela Corporation