New Data Show Delve Bio’s Metagenomic Platform Accurately Identifies Viruses and Their Subtypes With a Single Test

Early viral subtyping can help clinicians manage patients with serious central nervous system infections

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#biotech--Delve Bio, a pioneer in metagenomic next-generation sequencing (mNGS) for infectious diseases, today announced data showing that its groundbreaking infectious disease test, Delve Detect, is also capable of viral subtyping for select pathogens from sequence data analyzed through its proprietary bioinformatics pipeline, Delve Decide. The data will be presented at the Pan American Society for Clinical Virology (PASCV) Annual Meeting on May 8, 2025, in Clearwater, Florida.

“Identifying a pathogen is only the first part of the story. Knowing detailed information about the virus can signal to a physician whether a patient’s infection is linked to an outbreak, carries unusual risks, or requires a change in management – crucial information when treating a patient with serious infections,” said Brian O’Donovan, Ph.D., head of bioinformatics at Delve Bio. “Our study demonstrates mNGS has the potential to provide this information as part of routine testing, eliminating the need for sequential testing and subtyping that may delay patient care.”

In the study, sequencing data generated by Delve Detect were compared to a specialized database of reference genomes. The study determined viral subtypes and phylogenetic classifications delivered by the Delve Decide bioinformatics platform across a number of viruses, including St. Louis encephalitis virus, enterovirus, West Nile virus, varicella-zoster virus and HIV, and described concordance with independent testing methods.

“Metagenomics is a game-changer for diagnosing infectious diseases, delivering meaningful, detailed information about the cause of a patient’s infection through a single, straightforward test,” added Steve Miller, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer at Delve Bio. “This study demonstrates that Delve Detect can deliver information that can impact management based on viral subtyping information and improve patient care.”

The data will be presented at the meeting in poster No. 31, Rapid, Simultaneous Viral Pathogen Detection, Subtyping and Strain Differentiation Through Unbiased Metagenomic Sequencing With Delve Detect CSF on May 8 at 2:45 p.m. The study is part of the company’s overall presence at the meeting, which also includes a presentation titled Metagenomic Next Generation Sequencing for CNS Infection by Delve co-founder Charles Chiu, M.D., Ph.D., professor of laboratory medicine and medicine/infectious diseases at University of California San Francisco (UCSF) today, Wednesday, May 7, at 6 p.m. Delve Detect was built on technology developed at UCSF, which is exclusively licensed to Delve Bio.

Delve Detect is Delve Bio’s flagship metagenomic testing service, providing comprehensive pathogen detection with a 48-hour turnaround time after sample receipt and including access to Delve’s Clinical Microbial Sequencing Board, an on-call team of infectious disease experts who review results in clinical context.

About Delve Bio, Inc.

Delve Bio is a metagenomic next-generation sequencing (mNGS) company that empowers laboratories and clinicians with the insights they need to confidently diagnose routine and rare infectious diseases, thereby minimizing the impact of harmful pathogens on humanity. By leveraging its unbiased, pathogen-agnostic mNGS platform, Delve Bio is able to identify a wide range of pathogens with a single test. Founded by world leaders in genomics and infectious disease Drs. Charles Chiu, Joe DeRisi, Michael Wilson, Pardis Sabeti, and Matthew Meyerson, the company is backed by top institutional investors including Perceptive Xontogeny Venture Fund II, Section 32, and GV, along with leading individual investors. For more information, visit www.delve.bio.

Company Contact

Amy Wong

Senior Director of Marketing and Business Development, Delve Bio

Email: media@delve.bio

Media Contact

Julie McKeough

42 North for Delve Bio

Email: julie@consult42north.com