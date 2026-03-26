New Clinical Study Shows Nanodropper Microvolume Delivery Device Provides Superior Efficacy, Fewer Side Effects, and Dramatically Reduces Early Eyedrop Bottle Exhaustion

ROCHESTER, Minn., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanodropper today announced results from a randomized clinical trial demonstrating that microvolume eyedrop delivery using the Nanodropper adaptor achieved greater intraocular pressure reduction, fewer adverse effects, and significantly reduced premature bottle exhaustion compared with conventional eyedrops in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Study: Nanodropper reduces bottle waste by 80% and improves pressure control in glaucoma vs standard drops.

The study, "Real-world efficacy, safety, and usability of a microvolume eyedrop delivery device in glaucoma: a prospective randomized crossover trial," was published in the Journal of Cataract & Refractive Surgery and evaluated real-world use of microdrops delivered via the Nanodropper Adaptor compared to conventional drops.

Key Study Findings



In the prospective, examiner-masked, randomized crossover trial, adults with stable primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension using either latanoprost 0.005% or timolol maleate 0.5% monotherapy self-administered conventional drops or Nanodropper microdrops for 12 weeks before switching treatments.

Results showed clear advantages for microvolume delivery:

Superior intraocular pressure (IOP) reduction: Microdrops: 1.6 mm Hg reduction from baseline Conventional drops: 0.13 mm Hg reduction

80% reduction in premature bottle exhaustion: 83% of patients ran out of drops early with conventional bottles Only 17% experienced early exhaustion using Nanodropper

Fewer reported side effects: 83% of patients reported adverse effects with conventional drops 62% reported adverse effects with microdrops



Most study participants also reported that the Nanodropper device was easy to administer and helped prevent medication waste.





Addressing a Major Challenge in Glaucoma Treatment



Although the eye can retain only 7–10 microliters of fluid, conventional eyedrops typically deliver 25–60 microliters per drop, resulting in overflow, wasted medication, and increased systemic exposure. By reducing drop volume, the Nanodropper adaptor increases the number of usable doses per bottle and may help patients avoid interruptions in therapy caused by running out of medication early.

Study authors concluded that microdrop delivery using the Nanodropper adaptor improved intraocular pressure reduction while decreasing premature bottle exhaustion and non-systemic adverse effects, suggesting the technology may enhance medication adherence and long-term glaucoma management.

"These findings are very encouraging, adding to the growing body of evidence that supports the use of microdrops for instillation of a wide variety of eyedrop medications, including in the at-home setting," said Dr. Eric Grewal, Medical Director of Nanodropper and a key author on the study. "The additional reduction in IOP achieved with the Nanodropper for subjects already on standard treatment suggests that microdrops could maximize pressure control from existing regimens, potentially delivering extra therapeutic benefit even without medication changes or escalation of therapy."





"We are pleased to see the Nanodropper validated as a low-cost solution for delivering IOP-lowering medications and defraying premature bottle exhaustion," adds Dr. Allisa Song, Chief Executive Officer of Nanodropper. "Every bit of pressure control matters for patients with glaucoma and ocular hypertension."

The full journal article can be viewed using the following link: https://doi.org/10.1097/j.jcrs.0000000000001823

About Nanodropper



Nanodropper develops precision microvolume delivery technology designed to reduce eyedrop size, minimize medication waste, and improve patient usability in ophthalmic treatments. Nanodroppers are available for patients, clinics and doctors to purchase at Nanodropper.com

Media Contact:



Ariana Rodriguez



Marketing Manager



ariana@nanodropper.com

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SOURCE Nanodropper