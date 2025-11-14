Neurvati Neurosciences Appoints Carlos Martin as Chief Commercial Officer

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurvati Neurosciences, the neuroscience development platform of Blackstone Life Sciences, today announced the appointment of Carlos Martin as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Martin brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across global biopharmaceutical markets, with a proven record of building commercial organizations, launching transformative therapies, and strengthening pipeline valuation in highly innovative areas such as gene therapy, radiopharma, oncology, cardiology, and rare diseases.

Martin most recently served as Chief Commercial Officer at Rocket Pharmaceuticals, where he oversaw the company's transition from a clinical-stage biotech to a commercial-ready organization in gene therapies. There, he developed the company's U.S., EU, and Japan commercialization strategies and go-to-market models including infrastructure and secured pre-launch payer agreements – all designed to accelerate market entry while bolstering investor confidence and company value. Earlier in his career, Martin held senior leadership roles at Novartis Pharmaceuticals. At Advanced Accelerator Applications (a Novartis company), he established the radiopharma commercial business in the U.S. At Novartis Oncology, he managed a $1B portfolio in the U.S. market. Additionally, he was Novartis Oncology country head in Chile where he built a new business unit.

"Carlos brings exactly the kind of experience Neurvati needs at this moment," said Bruce Leuchter, M.D., President & CEO of Neurvati. "He has repeatedly built commercial organizations in innovative therapeutic areas and modalities. From large markets in oncology and cardiology, including neurology rare diseases, he has successfully translated clinical data into market value and led teams that deliver growth on a global scale. At Neurvati, his leadership will ensure that our transformational scientific advances are properly translated to the market and that our therapies are commercially and operationally prepared to succeed in the future."

Neurvati's model is designed to advance clinically validated programs with a clear trajectory toward patient impact and high market value. The creation of the Chief Commercial Officer role reflects Neurvati's commitment to integrating commercial strategy early in its lifecycle to ensure that promising neuroscience therapies bring a strong value proposition to patients, HCPs, payors, health systems and society overall. This approach also ensures that Neurvati and its affiliate companies are ready well ahead of launch.

"Neurvati's vision of combining the focus of a biotech with the capital strength of best-in-class biopharma investment creates a powerful platform for innovation in neuroscience," said Martin. "Having the opportunity to build a new global commercial framework to ensure Neurvati's business is set up to deliver therapies to patients who urgently need them is the opportunity of a lifetime. I look forward to strengthening the company's long-term financial and strategic position while building the future of the business alongside this talented team."

With Martin's appointment, Neurvati reinforces its model as a neuroscience company built for impact: bridging rigorous science with the scientific, operational, and commercial expertise required to deliver breakthroughs to patients globally.

About Radiprodil

Radiprodil is an investigational, potent negative allosteric modulator that selectively targets the GluN2B subunit of the N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor and that is being assessed for the treatment of GRIN-related neurodevelopmental disorder (GRIN-NDD). It has been awarded Breakthrough Therapy, Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease designations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as well as Priority Medicines (PRIME) designation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and a positive opinion for orphan designation from the EMA Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP). The planned global Phase 3 trial for radiprodil in eligible patients with GRIN-NDD will aim to evaluate the impact of a targeted disease-specific treatment on core aspects of the disease, including seizures, behavioral abnormalities and functional outcomes. Radiprodil is also being developed for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) and focal cortical dysplasia (FCD) type II, two disorders associated with NMDA receptor overexpression. The Astroscape trial (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT06392009) is an ongoing, open-label Phase 1b/2a clinical trial assessing the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK), and potential efficacy of radiprodil in patients with TSC or FCD type II.

About GRIN Therapeutics

GRIN Therapeutics, Inc. is dedicated to the research and development of precision therapeutics for pediatric neurodevelopmental disorders with the goal of bringing hope to patients and caregivers. Late last year, GRIN Therapeutics reported promising topline data from a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial (the Honeycomb Trial, ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT05818943) evaluating investigational radiprodil in GRIN-related neurodevelopmental disorder (GRIN-NDD) in patients with gain-of-function (GoF) variants, leading to the decision to advance to a global pivotal Phase 3 trial. The company has an additional ongoing clinical trial to evaluate radiprodil for the potential treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) and focal cortical dysplasia (FCD) type II. GRIN Therapeutics is an affiliate of Neurvati Neurosciences, a portfolio company of Blackstone Life Sciences. For more information, please visit www.grintherapeutics.com .

About Neurvati Neurosciences

Neurvati Neurosciences is the neuroscience development platform of Blackstone Life Sciences, created to bridge the gap that has long constrained progress in the field. Neurvati identifies and advances high-potential neuroscience assets through a disciplined, scalable model that establishes and funds fit-for-purpose affiliate companies—each designed to drive development with precision, dedicated capital, and experienced leadership. By addressing the challenges that have historically impeded neuroscience drug development, Neurvati offers a differentiated solution that creates durable value across the neuroscience ecosystem and accelerates the delivery of new therapies for patients with complex neurological and psychiatric disorders.

About Blackstone Life Sciences

Blackstone Life Sciences is an industry-leading private investment platform with capabilities to invest across the life cycle of companies and products within key life science sectors. By combining scale investments and hands-on operational leadership, Blackstone Life Sciences helps bring to market promising new medicines and medical technologies that improve patients' lives and currently has more than $12 billion in assets under management.

