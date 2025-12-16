NeuroSigma Completes $1 Million Investment into High-Volume Manufacturing Line for Second Generation Monarch eTNS® Device

Armstrong Asia

Investment led by Checkmate Capital

First commercial units to be delivered in March 2026



LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroSigma, Inc., a Los Angeles-based bioelectronics company, today announced completion of an approximately $1 million investment into a high-volume manufacturing line for the second-generation Monarch external Trigeminal Nerve Stimulation (eTNS) device for treating pediatric attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). NeuroSigma’s manufacturing partner for the project is Singapore-based Armstrong Asia , a leading manufacturer for the medical, automotive and consumer electronics industries, with operations across Asia and partnerships around the globe. The investment was led by Checkmate Capital, a strategic advisory and investment group headquartered in Pasadena, California. The investment and manufacturing project are part of a collaboration between Armstrong and Checkmate, stemming from their July 2025 strategic memorandum of understanding (MOU) focused on the development and manufacturing of new technologies, particularly in the medical device industry.

“This investment enables cost-efficient and scalable manufacturing of the second-generation Monarch eTNS device,” said Colin Kealey, M.D., President and CEO of NeuroSigma. "As we move into 2026, we look forward to working with Armstrong Asia to deliver this innovative product to patients and families throughout the world."

“We would like to thank NeuroSigma and Checkmate for selecting Armstrong as their manufacturing partner for the second-generation Monarch eTNS device,” added Phyllis Ong, CEO of Armstrong Asia. “Armstrong’s engineering team is highly inspired to co-design and manufacture advanced medical devices, and we look forward to producing the device at scale to serve the millions of patients suffering from ADHD.”

In November 2025, NeuroSigma announced successful completion of its pilot commercialization program for the first-generation Monarch eTNS device. During the pilot phase, the company dispensed over 1,000 Monarch devices and over 100,000 of the daily disposable patches. Based on strong market demand, NeuroSigma is preparing to launch the second-generation Monarch eTNS device in late Q1 2026.

“Completion of this investment marks a significant milestone for NeuroSigma, Armstrong, and Checkmate,” said Tom Paschall, CEO of Checkmate Capital and NeuroSigma Director. “Within the medical device industry, we see favorable conditions for the external neurostimulation sector and the central nervous system therapeutics market in general. The Monarch eTNS device is a groundbreaking neuro-electronic product that provides patients, families, and physicians with an alternative to stimulant medications and the negative side effects associated with them.”

Patients, families, and healthcare providers interested in the second-generation Monarch eTNS device and its upcoming launch can learn more at: http://www.monarch-etns.com.

About NeuroSigma

NeuroSigma is a Los Angeles, California-based bioelectronic medical device company developing technologies to transform medical practice and patients' lives. The company's lead product is the Monarch eTNS System, which is the first non-drug treatment for pediatric ADHD cleared by the FDA. Pipeline indications for the Monarch eTNS System include neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism spectrum disorder (ASD), learning disabilities, and epilepsy. NeuroSigma has received Breakthrough Device Designation for the Monarch eTNS System from the FDA in drug-resistant epilepsy. For more information about NeuroSigma, please visit www.neurosigma.com. For more information on the Monarch eTNS System, please visit www.monarch-etns.com.

About Armstrong Asia

Armstrong Asia is a precision engineering manufacturer established in Singapore since 1974, specializing in flexible material solutions for safer, better and greener innovations. With 16 factories and 2,600 employees across Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines and China, it strives to offer international customers with strategic footprint and trusted quality across Asia. Serving hundreds of global brand owners and OEMs, we understand the importance of consistently driving customer-centric innovation, optimizing supply chain and operational excellence, especially for the medical industry. Our technical partners around the globe are also invaluable to knowledge-sharing and speed of innovation. For more information, please visit www.armstrongasia.com.

Contact:

Colin Kealey, M.D., President of NeuroSigma at CKealey@neurosigma.com