Neurophet Participates ASNR 2025: Showcasing Clinical Utility of ‘Neurophet AQUA AD’

Co-CEO Jake Junkil Been joins Industry Collaboration Session to present Neurophet's brain imaging analysis technologies, including Neurophet AQUA AD

Company accelerates partnerships with global pharmaceutical companies and neurology KOLs to drive collaboration in Alzheimer's disease clinical imaging analysis

SEOUL, South Korea, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurophet (Co-CEOs Jake Junkil Been and Donghyeon Kim), an artificial intelligence (AI) solution company for brain disorders diagnosis and treatment, announced on 21st that it participated in the 63rd Annual Meeting of the American Society of Neuroradiology (ASNR 2025). At the event, the company presented clinical use cases demonstrating the utility of its key brain imaging AI solutions.

At the Industry Collaboration Session of the conference, Jake Junkil Been, Co-CEO of Neurophet, highlighted the key features, clinical utility, and real-world applications of 'Neurophet AQUA AD' the company's AI-powered software designed to support prescription decisions, monitor treatment and side effects of Alzheimer's disease therapies.

Neurophet AQUA AD is a software solution that provides advanced brain imaging analysis capabilities by quantitatively analyzing MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) and PET (Positron Emission Tomography) scans. It is specifically designed to support imaging needs during the administration of anti-amyloid antibody therapies.

With Alzheimer's disease clinical trials accelerating across the global pharmaceutical and biotech industry, the clinical value of quantitative neuroimaging biomarkers for evaluating treatment response and safety is rapidly emerging. Following the global market launch of Alzheimer's disease treatments such as Leqembi (lecanemab) and Kisunla (donanemab), ademand for imaging-based technologies that enables adverse event monitoring and prognosis prediction is rising higher than ever.

Given the critical need for precise monitoring of ARIA (Amyloid-Related Imaging Abnormalities)—a known side effect that can occur during Alzheimer's treatment—Neurophet AQUA AD is gaining significant interest from global pharmaceutical companies and research institutions. The software is increasingly recognized for its potential as a reliable tool for analyzing clinical trial imaging data.

In addition to the presentation, Neurophet also showcased its key AI solutions at its exhibition booth, including Neurophet AQUA, a software platform for neurodegeneration imaging analysis, and Neurophet SCALE PET, a quantitative analysis solution for PET imaging.

By participating ASNR 2025, Neurophet aims to accelerate strategic partnerships with global pharmaceutical companies and prospective clients, while actively promoting the technological excellence and market competitiveness of its flagship products—including Neurophet AQUA AD—on the global stage. The company also plans to engage in meetings with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the field of neurology.

Jake Junkil Been, Co-CEO of Neurophet said that "Since the global launch of Alzheimer's disease treatments, the importance of ARIA monitoring in clinical settings has grown significantly and we are confident that Neurophet AQUA AD can provide optimized choice for pharmaceutical companies, medical institutions and more to help patients suffering from brain disorders.

ASNR 2025, a conference dedicated to the field of neuroradiology, is being held in Philadelphia, United States. The five-day event runs from May 17 to 21 (local time).

About Neurophet

Neurophet has specialized in developing solutions for diagnosis support, treatment guides, and treatment devices targeting brain disorders based on cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The company was founded in 2016 by Co-CEOs Jake Junkil Been and Donghyeon Kim, who developed the next-generation neuro-navigation system.

Major products include brain MRI analysis software "Neurophet AQUA", PET Image Quantitative Analysis Software "Neurophet SCALE PET", Brain imaging treatment planning software for electric and magnetic brain stimulation "Neurophet tES/TMS LAB", Alzheimer's Disease treatment prescription and monitoring software "Neurophet AQUA AD" for tracking treatment efficacy and side effects, and Multiple Sclerosis image analysis software "Neurophet AQUA MS".

Neurophet has set its top priority to helping patients suffering from brain disorders. Based on expertise in neuroscience, Neurophet will continue to challenge and grow to explore the human brain's health and pioneer solutions for brain diseases with AI technology.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neurophet-participates-asnr-2025-showcasing-clinical-utility-of-neurophet-aqua-ad-302461245.html

SOURCE Neurophet