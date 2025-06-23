NeuroOne® Patient Surpasses One Year Milestone of Seizure Freedom Following Treatment with OneRF® Ablation System

Patient Treated with OneRF® Ablation System Previously Experienced up to 10 Seizures a Day

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC) ("NeuroOne" or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders, announced that Clara—an early patient treated with the Company’s patented OneRF® Ablation System—has successfully surpassed the one year milestone of being seizure free.

Clara was one of the first patients to undergo treatment using NeuroOne’s OneRF® platform. Since the procedure in June 2024, Clara has been completely seizure-free, which has greatly improved her quality of life.

Videos of Clara’s journey can be found on the company’s website, as well as features on Fox News and Good Morning America.

The OneRF® Ablation System is the first and only FDA 510(k)-cleared device that uses the same sEEG electrode for both diagnostic and therapeutic applications. It not only provides monitoring, mapping and ablation, but also provides the ability to perform the ablation at the patient’s bedside. To date, the technology has demonstrated seizure reduction or seizure freedom for most patients that have received an ablation with the OneRF System.

“This milestone further validates the intended benefits of our OneRF® platform,” said Dave Rosa, CEO of NeuroOne. “Our next step is to leverage the technology for other applications, including our OneRF® Trigeminal Nerve Ablation System to treat facial pain, for which we filed a 510(k) submission to the FDA in April 2025.”

“Around this time last year, I was having multiple seizures every day, which interfered with so many things in my life,” stated Clara. “However, since the procedure, I completely stopped having seizures. I’ve started college full time. I’ve gone fishing. I’ve enjoyed peaceful dinners with my family. My life has changed for the better, and I couldn’t be more grateful.”

Dr. Brin Freund, who has overseen Clara’s epilepsy treatment, stated: “Our interaction with the OneRF® Ablation System has been positive and shown excellent results for Clara. I believe there is a compelling case for further clinical and research opportunities using this platform to expand treatment capabilities.”

About NeuroOne

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC) is developing and commercializing minimally invasive and hi-definition solutions for EEG recording, monitoring, ablation, drug delivery and brain stimulation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders that may improve patient outcomes and reduce procedural costs. The Company may also pursue applications for other areas such as depression, mood disorders, pain, incontinence, high blood pressure, and artificial intelligence. For more information, visit nmtc1.com .

