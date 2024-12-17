Neuronetics Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - December 16, 2024

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) (the “Company”) today announced the granting of inducement awards to new employees as described below. In accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), these awards were approved by the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors and were made as material inducements to the recipients’ employment with the Company. In all cases, vesting is subject to the recipient’s continued service with the Company through the applicable vesting date, and the awards are subject to the terms of the Company’s 2020 Inducement Incentive Plan.

Performance restricted stock units (“PRSUs”)

Name Number of PRSUs Vesting Date Bill Leonard 100,000 December 31, 2025 Andy Crish 60,000 December 31, 2025 Geoff Grammer 60,000 December 31, 2025 Peter Willett 60,000 December 31, 2025

25% of the award will be attained if the Company achieves cash flow breakeven for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2025, 50% of the award will be attained if the Company achieves cash flow breakeven for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2025, and 25% of the award will be attained if the Company achieves cash flow breakeven for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Restricted stock units (“RSUs”)

Name Number of Inducement Plan RSUs Vesting Schedule Bill Leonard 100,000 1/3 on first anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on second anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on third anniversary of grant date Bill Leonard 100,000 1/3 on second anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on third anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on fourth anniversary of grant date Andy Crish 33,750 1/3 on first anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on second anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on third anniversary of grant date Andy Crish 33,750 1/3 on second anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on third anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on fourth anniversary of grant date Geoff Grammer 33,750 1/3 on first anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on second anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on third anniversary of grant date Geoff Grammer 33,750 1/3 on second anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on third anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on fourth anniversary of grant date Peter Willett 33,750 1/3 on first anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on second anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on third anniversary of grant date Peter Willett 33,750 1/3 on second anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on third anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on fourth anniversary of grant date Latoya Blaylock 24,000 1/3 on first anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on second anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on third anniversary of grant date Latoya Blaylock 16,000 1/3 on second anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on third anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on fourth anniversary of grant date Annie Farley 24,000 1/3 on first anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on second anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on third anniversary of grant date Annie Farley 16,000 1/3 on second anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on third anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on fourth anniversary of grant date Thomas Harris 24,000 1/3 on first anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on second anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on third anniversary of grant date Thomas Harris 16,000 1/3 on second anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on third anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on fourth anniversary of grant date Nicole Lowry 24,000 1/3 on first anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on second anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on third anniversary of grant date Nicole Lowry 16,000 1/3 on second anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on third anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on fourth anniversary of grant date Bryce Newmann 24,000 1/3 on first anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on second anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on third anniversary of grant date Bryce Newmann 16,000 1/3 on second anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on third anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on fourth anniversary of grant date Egan Pratt 24,000 1/3 on first anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on second anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on third anniversary of grant date Egan Pratt 16,000 1/3 on second anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on third anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on fourth anniversary of grant date



About Neuronetics and Greenbrook

Neuronetics, Inc. (“Neuronetics”) believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience, Neuronetics is redefining patient and physician expectations by offering exceptional treatments that produce extraordinary results. Neuronetics’ NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health is a non-drug, noninvasive treatment that can improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions when traditional medication has not helped. In addition to selling the NeuroStar system and associated treatment sessions to customers, Greenbrook TMS Inc. (“Greenbrook”) operates treatment centers across the United States, offering both NeuroStar Advanced Therapy (transcranial magnetic stimulation or “TMS”) and Spravato® (esketamine nasal spray) for the treatment of major depressive disorder (“MDD”) and other mental health disorders. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is the leading TMS treatment for MDD in adults with more than 6.9 million treatments delivered and is backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS treatment system for depression, including the world’s largest depression outcomes registry. Spravato® is offered to treat adults with treatment-resistant depression and depressive symptoms in adults with MDD with suicidal thoughts or actions. Greenbrook has provided more than 1.68 million treatments to over 51,000 patients struggling with depression.

