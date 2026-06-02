Neuronetics Highlights Continued Advancements in TMS Research at CTMSS 2026

New findings from the industry’s largest real-world TMS database reinforce NeuroStar’s leadership in advancing evidence-based mental health care

MALVERN, Pa., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders and the maker of NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy, today announced its participation as a Silver Sponsor at the 2026 Clinical TMS Society (CTMSS) Annual Meeting, where real-world data from the Company’s proprietary TrakStar database will be featured in an oral presentation and multiple scientific posters focused on advancing the understanding of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) for mental health conditions.

NeuroStar-related presentations at CTMSS reflect the Company’s commitment to advancing TMS research and learning from real-world evidence. The Company continues to explore treatment outcomes across diverse patient populations in real-world clinical settings.

“The continued expansion of real-world evidence is critical to advancing our understanding of TMS and its role in clinical practice,” said Cory Anderson, Chief Technology Officer at Neuronetics. “These findings reflect the value of combining the industry’s largest real-world TMS database with rigorous scientific analysis to generate meaningful insights that can be shared with the broader mental health community during CTMSS.”

The following data will be presented:

The Effectiveness of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation for Major Depressive Disorder: Associations with Age and Biological Sex

Poster Presentation

Presentation Date: Friday, June 5th at 4:25 - 5:55 PM ET

Real-World Antidepressant Outcomes of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation in Adolescents Aged 12–14

Poster Presentation

Presentation Date: Friday, June 5th at 4:25 - 5:55 PM ET

Keeping Our Patients Better with TMS Maintenance Therapy

Plenary VI Presentation

Presenter: Linda Carpenter, FCTMSS, MD

Presentation Date: Saturday, June 6th at 10:10 – 10:55 AM ET



In addition to its scientific presentations, Neuronetics will participate in the PULSES Course, a hands-on training program at CTMSS, to demonstrate NeuroStar’s navigation capabilities enabled through the Company’s partnership with ANT Neuro.

Neuronetics’ participation at CTMSS underscores the Company’s broader commitment to innovation, scientific leadership, and advancing evidence-based treatment options for patients living with depression and other mental health disorders.

For more information about NeuroStar TMS Therapy, please visit NeuroStar.com.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience, Neuronetics is delivering more treatment options to patients and physicians by offering exceptional in-office treatments that produce extraordinary results. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is a non-drug, noninvasive treatment that can improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions when traditional medication has not helped. In addition to selling the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System and associated treatment sessions to customers, Neuronetics operates Greenbrook TMS Inc. (“Greenbrook”) treatment centers across the United States, offering NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder (“MDD”) and other mental health disorders. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is the leading transcranial magnetic stimulation (“TMS”) treatment for MDD in adults, and is backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS treatment system for depression, including the world’s largest depression outcomes registry. Greenbrook treatment centers also offer SPRAVATO® (esketamine) nasal spray, a prescription medicine indicated for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression in adults as monotherapy or in conjunction with an oral antidepressant. It is also indicated for depressive symptoms in adults with major depressive disorder with acute suicidal ideation or behavior in conjunction with an oral antidepressant.1

The NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System is cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for adults with MDD, as an adjunct for adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder, to decrease anxiety symptoms in adult patients with MDD that may exhibit comorbid anxiety symptoms (anxious depression), and as a first line adjunct for the treatment of MDD in adolescent patients aged 15-21. For safety information and indications for use, visit NeuroStar.com.

Neuronetics Contact:

Investors:

Mike Vallie or Mark Klausner

ICR Healthcare

443-213-0499

ir@neuronetics.com

Media:

EvolveMKD

646.517.4220

NeuroStar@evolvemkd.com

References

1 The effectiveness of SPRAVATO® in preventing suicide or in reducing suicidal ideation or behavior has not been demonstrated. Use of SPRAVATO® does not preclude the need for hospitalization if clinically warranted, even if patients experience improvement after an initial dose of SPRAVATO®. For more important safety information about SPRAVATO®, please visit spravatohcp.com.