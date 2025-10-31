Neuronetics Announces Three-Year Exclusive Partnership with Elite DNA Behavioral Health to Expand NeuroStar Access and Operational Excellence

New collaboration provides services to streamline patient support, reduce administrative burden, and expand access to advanced TMS treatment across Elite DNA Clinics

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, today announced an exclusive three-year agreement with Elite DNA Behavioral Health, one of Florida’s largest and fastest-growing mental health networks, to become the sole provider of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) devices across Elite DNA’s 30+ locations. The collaboration also leverages the Company’s Greenbrook platform to provide Elite DNA with expanded fee-based, operational and patient-support services.

“We are excited to further build upon our commercial partnership with Elite DNA Behavioral Health. Together, we’re expanding NeuroStar’s reach and helping even more patients access proven, life-changing TMS therapy through a scalable, systemized model of care,” said Keith J. Sullivan, President and CEO of Neuronetics. “This collaboration operationalizes one of the stated strategic values of the Greenbrook acquisition and offers a model for delivering this service to other organizations in the future.”

With the expanded partnership, Neuronetics – through its newly formed and solely formed subsidiary – will provide Elite DNA with patient support services, including PHQ-10 processing, TMS consultations, and scheduling. These expanded services utilize Greenbrook’s existing expert capabilities to augment Elite DNA’s administrative operations, allowing the Elite DNA team to focus more time on enhancing the patient experience.

“This partnership reflects our shared commitment to breaking barriers in mental health treatment and ensuring patients can access the care they need,” said Elizabeth Dosoretz, LCSW, Founder and CEO of Elite DNA Behavioral Health. “Working with Neuronetics allows us to continue advancing our mission to make comprehensive, evidence-based care available in every community we serve.”

“Our teams are dedicated to ensuring that every patient receives timely, coordinated, and compassionate care,” said Dr. Omar Rieche, Chief Medical Officer of Elite DNA Behavioral Health. “Partnering with Neuronetics as an extension of our care teams allows us to deliver a more seamless patient experience, expand access to advanced treatment options, and uphold the highest clinical standards across all of our clinics — ensuring that individuals suffering from severe and persistent depression can access every treatment option available to them.”

The expanded partnership commenced with a pilot launch in the fourth quarter of 2025, with plans to expand in 2026.

About Elite DNA Behavioral Health

Founded in 2013 by Elizabeth Dosoretz, LCSW, Elite DNA Behavioral Health was established to provide accessible, affordable mental health care to everyone. Now celebrating 12 years in business, Elite DNA is one of the largest mental health providers in Florida, offering in-person and virtual behavioral health services to children, adolescents, and adults across more than 30 locations in Florida and Virginia. The organization accepts a wide variety of insurances, including Medicaid, Medicare, and self-pay, and offers financial assistance for eligible patients. For more information, visit EliteDNA.com.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience, Neuronetics is delivering more treatment options to patients and physicians by offering exceptional in-office treatments that produce extraordinary results. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is a non-drug, noninvasive treatment that can improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions when traditional medication has not helped. In addition to selling the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System and associated treatment sessions to customers, Neuronetics operates Greenbrook TMS Inc. (Greenbrook) treatment centers across the United States, offering NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for the treatment of MDD and other mental health disorders. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is the leading TMS treatment for MDD in adults, with more than 7.6 million treatments delivered, and is backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS treatment system for depression, including the world’s largest depression outcomes registry. Greenbrook treatment centers also offer SPRAVATO® (esketamine) Nasal Spray, a prescription medicine indicated for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression (TRD) in adults as monotherapy or in conjunction with an oral antidepressant. It is also indicated for depressive symptoms in adults with major depressive disorder (MDD) with acute suicidal ideation or behavior in conjunction with an oral antidepressant.1 Greenbrook has provided more than 1.8 million treatments to over 55,000 patients struggling with depression.

The NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System is cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for adults with MDD, as an adjunct for adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder, to decrease anxiety symptoms in adult patients with MDD that may exhibit comorbid anxiety symptoms (anxious depression), and as a first line adjunct for the treatment of MDD in adolescent patients aged 15-21. For safety information and indications for use, visit NeuroStar.com.

“Safe harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

Certain statements in this press release, including the documents incorporated by reference herein, include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by those laws and other applicable laws and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “design,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “outlook” or “continue” as well as the negative of these terms and similar expressions. These statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those projected. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to: the effect of the transaction with Greenbrook on our business relationships; operating results and business generally; our ability to execute our business strategy; our ability to achieve or sustain profitable operations due to our history of losses; our reliance on the sale and usage of our NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System to generate revenues; the scale and efficacy of our salesforce; our ability to retain talent; availability of coverage and reimbursement from third-party payors for treatments using our products; physician and patient demand for treatments using our products; developments in respect of competing technologies and therapies for the indications that our products treat; product defects; our revenue concentration among a small number of customers; our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our technology; developments in clinical trials or regulatory review of the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System for additional indications; developments in regulation in the U.S. and other applicable jurisdictions; the terms of our credit facility; our ability to successfully roll-out our Better Me Provider Program on the planned timeline; our self-sustainability and existing cash balances; and our ability to achieve cash flow breakeven in the fourth quarter of 2025. For a discussion of these and other related risks, please refer to the Company’s recent filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in the Company’s expectations.

Neuronetics Contact:

Investors:

Mike Vallie or Mark Klausner

ICR Healthcare

443-213-0499

ir@neuronetics.com

Media:

EvolveMKD

646.517.4220

NeuroStar@evolvemkd.com

1 The effectiveness of SPRAVATO® in preventing suicide or in reducing suicidal ideation or behavior has not been demonstrated. Use of SPRAVATO® does not preclude the need for hospitalization if clinically warranted, even if patients experience improvement after an initial dose of SPRAVATO®. For more important safety information about SPRAVATO®, please visit spravatohcp.com.