Neurogene Announces Upcoming Oral Presentation on Monitoring and Treatment to Reverse Rare Complication of High Dose Gene Therapy at the ASGCT Annual Meeting

Presentation will highlight examples of successful surveillance and treatment of HLH in the context of gene therapy

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Neurogene Inc. (Nasdaq: NGNE), a clinical-stage company founded to bring life-changing genetic medicines to patients and families affected by rare neurological diseases, today announced an oral presentation and participation in a fireside chat and panel discussion on critical gene therapy topics during the American Society for Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 28th Annual Meeting on May 13-17, 2025 in New Orleans. The oral presentation will include approaches for monitoring and managing hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), a rare, severe hyperinflammatory syndrome that has been associated with systemic exposure to high doses of adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy.

“Given the limited published research on HLH related to gene therapy, we believe it is important to provide information to the AAV gene therapy community on effective approaches to monitor, treat and reverse cases of HLH,” said Rachel McMinn, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Neurogene. “In our ongoing clinical trial of NGN-401 gene therapy for Rett syndrome, we have implemented early monitoring and a treatment plan into our protocol, and we encourage others to do the same.”

The 1E15 vg dose level Neurogene is moving forward in its Phase 1/2 trial of NGN-401 gene therapy for Rett syndrome translates into the E13 vg/kg range, and the Company is not aware of any case of HLH ever being reported at this dose level.

Oral Presentation Details

Title: Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH)/Hyperinflammatory Syndrome Following High Dose AAV9 Therapy

: Clinical Trial Spotlight Symposium Date: Friday, May 16

Friday, May 16 Abstract Presentation Time: 3:00 p.m. CT

3:00 p.m. CT Location: NOLA Theater C

Dr. McMinn will also participate in the following ASGCT sessions:

Title : Fireside Chat: Reviving Hope in Deprioritized Cell and Gene Therapy Programs

: Fireside Chat: Reviving Hope in Deprioritized Cell and Gene Therapy Programs Date: Wednesday, May 14

Wednesday, May 14 Time: 3:45 p.m. CT

3:45 p.m. CT Location: Room 393-396





Room 393-396 Title : FDA’s START Pilot Program in Action: Insights from Year One

: FDA’s START Pilot Program in Action: Insights from Year One Date: Thursday, May 15

Thursday, May 15 Time: 3:45 p.m. CT

3:45 p.m. CT Location: Room 393-396

About Neurogene

The mission of Neurogene is to treat devastating neurological diseases to improve the lives of patients and families impacted by these rare diseases. Neurogene is developing novel approaches and treatments to address the limitations of conventional gene therapy in central nervous system disorders. This includes selecting a delivery approach to maximize distribution to target tissues and designing products to maximize potency and purity for an optimized efficacy and safety profile. The Company’s novel and proprietary EXACT™ transgene regulation platform technology allows for the delivery of therapeutic levels while limiting transgene toxicity associated with conventional gene therapy. Neurogene has constructed a state-of-the-art gene therapy manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas. CGMP production of NGN-401 was conducted in this facility and will support pivotal clinical development activities. For more information, visit www.neurogene.com.

