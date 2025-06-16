NeuroEM Therapeutics(R) Closes Initial Rounds in $5 Million Equity Raise to Commercialize Drug-free Alzheimer’s Treatment

NeuroEM Therapeutics®, an award-winning clinical-stage biotechnology research company pioneering the use of radio frequencies to reverse Alzheimer's disease, has closed initial rounds totaling $1.33 million of a $5 million equity raise with BlueLake.vc. The Series A round supports continued progress toward commercialization of NeuroEM's Transcranial Electromagnetic Treatment (TEMT-RF) to prevent and treat cognitive decline caused by aging or Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases.

"BlueLake's support demonstrates the importance of maintaining our momentum in the execution of key clinical, regulatory, and commercial milestones on our journey toward a safe, effective, drug-free treatment for Alzheimer's dementia and other neurodegenerative diseases," says Chuck Papageorgiou, CEO of NeuroEM Therapeutics. "It fuels the tireless efforts of our researchers, clinicians, engineers, and the entire NeuroEM team to restore the hope and dignity Alzheimer's disease has already stolen from millions and to one day prevent millions more from facing this devastating diagnosis."

The equity round is led by BlueLake Partner Jamie Rutledge, who also joins the NeuroEM Board of Directors. Rutledge focuses on early-stage investments in breakthrough technologies at BlueLake and is a seasoned technology investor and executive with deep expertise in strategic investment and innovation across the medical technology and consumer electronics sectors. He brings over 25 years of experience to NeuroEM, including senior leadership roles at Dyson and Lenovo. He previously led Lenovo's Strategic Venture Capital and Open Innovation initiatives and directed technology scouting and strategic investments at Dyson.

"NeuroEM's pioneering, non-invasive approach to treating and preventing Alzheimer's represents exactly the kind of patented, deep tech innovation we champion at BlueLake - transformative, defensible, and grounded in scientific rigor. This approach to drug-free treatment and prevention of Alzheimer's holds tremendous promise in tackling a disease that has eluded effective solutions for decades," said Rutledge. "We're proud to support the advancement of this groundbreaking technology, and I'm personally honored to help guide NeuroEM as it brings innovative, non-invasive therapies to the forefront of neurodegenerative care."

Adds Papageorgiou, "Jamie's background in radio frequency systems, embedded devices, and product development aligns closely with our core technology, and his strategic insight will be a valuable asset as NeuroEM moves toward commercialization and broader market engagement."

NeuroEM Therapeutics, a member of StartUp Health’s Alzheimer’s Moonshot Community™, is committed to developing, clinically testing, and marketing its multi-patented TEMT-RF technologies that target and reduce cognitive decline and restore immune balance in the brain and blood while boosting energy production in brain cells - critical elements for optimal cognitive function. Early studies have demonstrated that, as an Alzheimer's treatment, TEMT-RF is safe, enhances cognitive function, and may potentially modify the disease itself.

The company's first commercial product, a lightweight cap designed for at-home use, is currently under development and has shown extraordinary promise in preclinical and clinical studies. Worn for an hour twice daily, the device uses short pulses of energy in specific ultra-high frequencies to deliver a transcranial electromagnetic treatment that improves key physical factors in the brain at the root of cognitive decline.

BlueLake Ventures invests in applied deep tech for the future of work and health, technology defined by significant barriers to entry, such as strong patent protection or specialized domain expertise. Its team consists of experienced operators who have built and scaled startup companies, held executive positions in multi-national corporations, built partnerships between startups and corporations, and deployed strategic venture capital in technology-driven businesses. By leveraging its expertise, resources, and networks, BlueLake aims to accelerate the growth of deep tech innovations that empower both businesses and consumers.



About NeuroEM Therapeutics®

NeuroEM Therapeutics is leading the way in the development and clinical testing of bioengineered technology to reverse the cognitive decline associated with Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative conditions. Built upon a decade of groundbreaking research conducted at Tampa-based research facilities at the University of South Florida (USF), the company received the first Breakthrough Device status from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat Alzheimer's disease. NeuroEM's continued dedication to cutting-edge research is bringing to market a first-in-class wearable device designed for in-home use to extend healthy longevity using patented Transcranial Electromagnetic Treatment leveraging Radio Frequencies (TEMT-RF) technology. To learn more, visit neuroem.com.

