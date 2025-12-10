Neurocrine Biosciences to Host R&D Day on December 16

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) today announced that it will hold its 2025 R&D Day on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Pacific Time) in San Diego.

Neurocrine management will highlight the Company's ongoing R&D transformation and its growing neuroscience pipeline. The event will also feature a discussion with key opinion leader John Krystal, M.D., Professor of Translational Research and Professor of Psychiatry, of Neuroscience, and of Psychology at Yale University.

The live webcast can be accessed here and on Neurocrine Biosciences' website under Investors at www.neurocrine.com. A replay of the webcast and the supporting R&D Day presentation will be available on the website approximately one hour after the conclusion of the event and will be archived for approximately one month.

Neurocrine Biosciences is a leading neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company with a simple purpose: to relieve suffering for people with great needs. We are dedicated to discovering and developing life-changing treatments for patients with under-addressed neurological, neuroendocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, chorea associated with Huntington's disease, classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia, endometriosis* and uterine fibroids*, as well as a robust pipeline including multiple compounds in mid- to late-phase clinical development across our core therapeutic areas. For three decades, we have applied our unique insight into neuroscience and the interconnections between brain and body systems to treat complex conditions. We relentlessly pursue medicines to ease the burden of debilitating diseases and disorders, because you deserve brave science. For more information, visit neurocrine.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn, X and Facebook. (*in collaboration with AbbVie)

