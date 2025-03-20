Neurocrine Biosciences Presents 48-Week Remission Data on Treatment of Tardive Dyskinesia With INGREZZA® (valbenazine) Capsules

Majority of Participants Reached a Defined Threshold for Remission of Tardive Dyskinesia Regardless of Underlying Psychiatric Disorder

Findings Presented at the 2025 Psychiatry Update Conference

SAN DIEGO, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) today presented new data from the long-term, open-label KINECT® 4 study demonstrating remission of tardive dyskinesia among the majority of patients treated with once-daily INGREZZA® (valbenazine) capsules. This analysis was presented at the 2025 Psychiatry Update Conference in Chicago.

“These findings further establish INGREZZA as a highly effective long-term treatment option for individuals living with tardive dyskinesia, regardless of their underlying psychiatric condition, including schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder or mood disorder,” said Eiry W. Roberts, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Neurocrine Biosciences. “The significant improvements observed in AIMS score and the high remission rates highlight the efficacy of INGREZZA, at even the lowest dose.”

The post-hoc analysis was conducted using data from 103 participants who reached the final Week 48 visit in the KINECT 4 clinical trial and assessed a proposed threshold for remission of tardive dyskinesia (TD) symptoms using the Abnormal Involuntary Movement Scale (AIMS). The threshold for remission was defined as an AIMS item score of ≤1 (rating of “none” or “minimal”) in each of the seven body regions (items 1-7). The percentage who met the threshold for remission was analyzed by dose (40 mg and 80 mg) and by psychiatric diagnosis (schizophrenia or schizoaffective disorder, mood disorder).

A majority of participants who received 48 weeks of once-daily INGREZZA reached the threshold for remission of TD while on treatment, regardless of underlying psychiatric diagnosis or dose:

59.2% (61/103) of participants who completed the study achieved remission, including 58.6% (17/29) of participants on the 40 mg dose and 59.5% (44/74) of participants on the 80 mg dose. Both 40 mg and 80 mg doses of INGREZZA showed significant improvements in AIMS total scores, with mean baseline scores of 12.4 (40 mg) and 15.1 (80 mg) decreasing to 2.1 and 2.5, respectively, at Week 48.

Remission rates were consistent across psychiatric diagnoses, with 57.7% (41/71) of participants with schizophrenia or schizoaffective disorder and 62.5% (20/32) of participants with mood disorders achieving remission.

Additional poster presentation at the 2025 Psychiatry Update Conference includes:

Substantial Long-Term Improvements in Tardive Dyskinesia With Valbenazine 40 mg

About the KINECT® 4 Phase 3 Study

KINECT 4 is a Phase 3, open-label study, in which 163 participants with moderate to severe TD and underlying schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder or mood disorder (including bipolar disorder or major depressive disorder) received 48 weeks of open-label treatment with once-daily INGREZZA (40 mg or 80 mg capsules) followed by a four-week washout. Dosing was initiated at 40 mg/day in all participants, with escalation to 80 mg/day at Week 4 based on effectiveness and tolerability. Dose reduction to 40 mg was allowed in participants who could not tolerate the 80 mg dose. Participants were discontinued if the new dose was not tolerated.

Participants experienced TD improvements during long-term treatment as demonstrated by mean change from baseline to Week 48 in AIMS total score (sum of items 1-7, evaluated by site raters) with INGREZZA 40 mg/day (-10.2) or 80 mg/day (-11.0). Consistent with previous studies, INGREZZA was generally well tolerated. After Week 4, treatment emergent adverse events (TEAEs) that occurred in ≥ 5% of all participants (combined dose groups) were urinary tract infection (8.5%) and headache (5.2%). Changes from baseline in psychiatric stability, vital signs, electrocardiogram parameters and laboratory test values were generally small and not clinically significant.

About Tardive Dyskinesia

Tardive dyskinesia (TD) is a movement disorder that is characterized by uncontrollable, abnormal and repetitive movements of the face, torso and/or other body parts, which may be disruptive and negatively impact patients. The condition is associated with taking certain kinds of mental health medicines (antipsychotics) that help control dopamine receptors in the brain. Taking antipsychotics commonly prescribed to treat mental illnesses such as major depressive disorder, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder and other prescription medicines (metoclopramide and prochlorperazine) used to treat gastrointestinal disorders are associated with TD. In patients with TD, these treatments are thought to result in irregular dopamine signaling in a region of the brain that controls movement. The symptoms of TD can be severe and are often persistent and irreversible. TD is estimated to affect at least 800,000 adults in the U.S.

About INGREZZA® (valbenazine) Capsules and INGREZZA® SPRINKLE (valbenazine) Capsules

INGREZZA is a selective vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of adults with tardive dyskinesia and the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington’s disease (HD). Only INGREZZA offers a therapeutic dose from day one with no required titration.

INGREZZA, developed by Neurocrine Biosciences, selectively inhibits VMAT2 with no appreciable binding affinity for VMAT1, dopaminergic (including D2), serotonergic, adrenergic, histaminergic or muscarinic receptors. While the specific way INGREZZA works to treat TD and HD chorea is not fully understood, INGREZZA is unique in that it selectively and specifically targets VMAT2 to inhibit the release of dopamine, a chemical in the brain that helps control movement. INGREZZA is believed to reduce extra dopamine signaling, which may lead to fewer uncontrollable movements.

INGREZZA is proven across the widest range of patients. It is always one capsule, once daily and can be taken together with most stable mental health regimens such as antipsychotics or antidepressants. Only INGREZZA offers the benefit of a sprinkle formulation, INGREZZA SPRINKLE, for those who experience dysphagia, have difficulty swallowing or prefer not to swallow a pill. INGREZZA and INGREZZA SPRINKLE dosages approved for use are 40 mg, 60 mg and 80 mg capsules.

About Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.

Neurocrine Biosciences is a leading neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company with a simple purpose: to relieve suffering for people with great needs. We are dedicated to discovering and developing life-changing treatments for patients with under-addressed neurological, neuroendocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company’s diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, chorea associated with Huntington’s disease, classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia, endometriosis* and uterine fibroids*, as well as a robust pipeline including multiple compounds in mid- to late-phase clinical development across our core therapeutic areas. For three decades, we have applied our unique insight into neuroscience and the interconnections between brain and body systems to treat complex conditions. We relentlessly pursue medicines to ease the burden of debilitating diseases and disorders, because you deserve brave science. For more information, visit LinkedIn, X and Facebook. (*in collaboration with AbbVie)

Forward-Looking Statements

