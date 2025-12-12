Neurenati Therapeutics Welcomes Dr Daniel Guay to Its Board of Directors and Dr Carlo Di Lorenzo to Its Scientific and Clinical Advisory Board

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#NEU001--Neurenati Therapeutics, a biotech company focused on the development of therapies for rare diseases, is pleased to appoint two highly-experienced members to its Board of Directors and Scientific and Clinical Advisory Board.

Dr. Daniel Guay is a seasoned executive with over 30 years of experience in drug development (Merck, Institute for Research in Immunology and Cancer (IRIC)) who contributed to bring several small molecule drugs to the market. In 2011, on behalf of AmorChem, he founded NuChem Therapeutics, a contract research organization centered on medicinal chemistry and small molecule discovery, acquired by Sygnature Discovery in 2023. Dr. Guay was appointed to Neurenati’s Board of Directors on December 11th 2025.

Dr. Carlo Di Lorenzo is Professor of Pediatrics at The Ohio State University and Chief of the Division of Pediatric Gastroenterology at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. He specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of disorders of the gut-brain interaction as well as gastrointestinal motility disorders in children. He served as President of the North American Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition and held leadership positions within the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Board of Pediatrics, among others. Dr. Di Lorenzo was appointed to Neurenati’s Scientific and Clinical Advisory Board on December 1st 2025.

“Dr. Guay and Dr. Di Lorenzo bring extensive scientific and clinical expertise which is key to maximizing Neurenati’s drug development efforts. We are delighted to welcome them to Neurenati’s team,” said Dr. Maxime Ranger, CEO of Neurenati Therapeutics.

Dr. Guay and Dr. Di Lorenzo will support Neurenati in the development of its first asset, NEU-001, a combination therapy for the treatment of Hirschsprung disease, and in advancing it into clinic, with the intent of offering a potentially curative therapeutic option to patients.

ABOUT NEURENATI

Neurenati Therapeutics is a Québec-based biotech company dedicated to developing therapies for rare diseases. The first technology targets Hirschsprung disease (HSCR), a life-threatening gastrointestinal (GI) birth defect characterized by the lack of nerves in parts of the lower GI tract. Neurenati proposes an innovative therapy involving a growth factor to treat newborns with HSCR, thereby averting the need for surgery and associated complications.

