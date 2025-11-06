Neural’s Portfolio Company Hanf.com Expands Retail Footprint to Northern Germany with Two New Stores in Bielefeld and Herford

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2025) -(CSE: NURL) (FSE: HANF) ("" or the ""), an ethnobotanical drug discovery company focused on developing therapeutic solutions for mental health conditions related to substance use disorders, together with its portfolio company CWE European Holdings Inc. (""), operating as, in which it owns 30.75% interest in, is pleased to announce the expansion of's retail network into northern Germany with the addition of two new stores in Bielefeld and Herford, both located in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.The new Bielefeld store marks's entry into an important regional hub. With a city population of more than 330,000 and an urban area counting close to 600,000 people, Bielefeld is the largest city in the Detmold administrative region. The new location follows's strategic acquisition of an existing CBD retail business in the city. In Herford, a Hanseatic city of approximately 67,000 residentshas similarly acquired an established CBD retail operation, strengthening its presence in the region.," said Ronnie Jaegermann, CEO of Hanf.com. "."Neural Therapeutics is a leader in ethnobotanical drug discovery, focusing on the development of therapeutic drugs for mental illnesses related to substance use disorders, including alcohol and opioid dependence. The Company's innovative approach to drug development involves the strategic use of sub-hallucinogenic doses of mescaline extract, enhancing safety and scalability while maintaining therapeutic efficacy.On May 26, 2025, Neural entered into a Strategic Investment and Option Agreement with CWE European Holdings Inc., a leading CBD hemp retailer in Germany operating under the brand Hanf.com, to acquire up to 100% of CWE through a multi-stage transaction. The transaction is expected to expand Neural's commercial footprint in Europe while maintaining its core commitment to drug discovery and mental health innovation.On August 12, 2025 Neural and CWE completed the first part of the transaction, whereby Neural acquired 30.75% interest in CWE.Ian Campbell, CEOE:T: +1 (647) 697-NURL (6875)Marc LakmaakerE:T: +1.647.289.6640To view the source version of this press release, please visit