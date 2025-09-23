Neural’s Partner Hanf.com Expands Retail Footprint with 17th Store Opening Near Munich

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2025) - Neural Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: NURL) (FSE: HANF) ("" or the ""), an ethnobotanical drug discovery company focused on developing therapeutic solutions for substance use disorders, together with CWE European Holdings Inc. (""), operating as, one of Germany's leading CBD retailers, is pleased to announce the opening of its 17retail location in the City of Freising, Bavaria. As disclosed in, Neural owns a 30.75% interest in CWE with an option to acquire the remaining 69.25% upon satisfaction of certain conditions.Freising, a vibrant university city of more than 50,000 residents, is strategically located near Munich International Airport and serves as a key hub for the greater Munich metropolitan area. As part ofgrowth strategy in Bavaria, the new store will be company-operated rather than franchised, ensuring consistent customer experience and maintaining the brand's high standards.said Alex Cerveny, COO ofThe opening of the Freising store marks another important step in's ongoing expansion strategy, solidifying its position as a market leader in Germany's fast-growing CBD retail sector. Information about Hanf.com retail footprint across Germany can be found atNeural Therapeutics is a leader in ethnobotanical drug discovery, focusing on the development of therapeutic drugs for mental illnesses related to substance use disorders, including alcohol and opioid dependence. The Company's innovative approach to drug development involves the strategic use of sub-hallucinogenic doses of mescaline extract, enhancing safety and scalability while maintaining therapeutic efficacy.On May 26, 2025, Neural entered into a Strategic Investment and Option Agreement with CWE European Holdings Inc., a leading CBD hemp retailer in Germany operating under the brand Hanf.com, to acquire up to 100% of CWE through a multi-stage transaction. The transaction is expected to expand Neural's commercial footprint in Europe while maintaining its core commitment to drug discovery and mental health innovation.Ian Campbell, CEOE:T: +1 (647) 697-NURL (6875)Marc LakmaakerE:T: +1.647.289.6640To view the source version of this press release, please visit