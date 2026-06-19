Neural Therapeutics Inc. Announces Transition to Semi-Annual Financial Reporting

About Neural Therapeutics Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2026) - Neural Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: NURL) (FSE: HANF) ("" or the "") announces that it has elected to voluntarily adopt semi-annual financial reporting and rely on the exemptions provided under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 -("").Introduced by the Canadian Securities Administrators ("CSA"), the pilot program under CBO 51-933 allows eligible venture issuers to transition from quarterly to semi-annual financial reporting. By adopting semi-annual reporting, the Company intends to reduce the administrative and financial burdens associated with frequent interim reporting, allowing management to allocate additional time and resources toward advancing the Company's core business objectives.Pursuant to the exemptions in CBO 51-933, the Company will no longer be required to file interim financial reports and related management's discussion and analysis ("") for its first and third quarters. The first interim period for which the Company will rely on the exemption and not file quarterly financial disclosure is the three- and nine-month period ended April 30, 2026.The Company's next scheduled financial report will be for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2026.The Company intends to continue reporting on a semi-annual basis, subject to the continued availability of CBO 51-933 and the Company remaining eligible thereunder. The Company will continue to file its audited annual financial statements and related MD&A, as well as its six-month interim financial statements and related MD&A, in accordance with applicable securities laws. Furthermore, the Company remains subject to, and will continue to strictly comply with, all timely and periodic continuous disclosure obligations, including the required reporting of material changes.This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 -Neural Therapeutics is a leader in ethnobotanical drug discovery focused on developing therapeutic drugs for mental health conditions related to substance use disorders, including alcohol and opioid dependence. The Company's innovative drug development strategy involves the use of sub-hallucinogenic doses of mescaline extract, with the objective of enhancing safety and scalability while maintaining therapeutic efficacy.On May 26, 2025, Neural entered into a Strategic Investment and Option Agreement with CWE European Holdings Inc., a leading CBD and hemp retailer in Germany operating under the Hanf.com brand, pursuant to which Neural may acquire up to 100% of CWE through a multi-stage transaction. The transaction is intended to expand Neural's commercial footprint in Europe while preserving its core focus on drug discovery and mental health innovation.On August 12, 2025, Neural and CWE completed the first stage of the transaction, pursuant to which Neural acquired a 30.75% ownership interest in CWE. Neural and CWE continue to work collaboratively toward subsequent stages of the transaction, and Neural will provide updates as material developments occur.Ian Campbell, CEOE:T: +1 (647) 697-NURL (6875)E:T: +1.647.289.6640To view the source version of this press release, please visit