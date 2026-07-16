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Press Releases

NEREUS™ Powers Forward: Sponsors No. 47 IndyCar Entry, Celebrating 47 Years Since Last New U.S. Motion Sickness Treatment

July 16, 2026 | 
2 min read

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced that NEREUS™ (tradipitant), the first new prescription medication approved for prevention of vomiting induced by motion in 47 years, will sponsor the No. 47 entry in the NTT IndyCar Series with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

NEREUS™-branded No. 47 IndyCar

The partnership aligns NEREUS'™ breakthrough innovation in motion relief with the high-speed world of IndyCar racing, where focus and stability are essential.

This sponsorship marks a symbolic milestone: 47 years since the last new motion sickness treatment was introduced in the United States. NEREUS™ represents a modern advancement as a selective NK-1 receptor antagonist designed to prevent vomiting induced by motion, offering a new option for millions who experience motion sickness during travel.

"Partnering with the No. 47 car perfectly captures this historic moment and our shared commitment to performance under challenging conditions," said Mihael H. Polymeropoulos, M.D., President, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Vanda. 

The NEREUS™-branded No. 47 IndyCar will feature prominent sponsorship visibility across select NTT IndyCar Series events in 2026.

About NEREUS™ (tradipitant)

NEREUS™ is an oral NK-1 receptor antagonist FDA-approved for the prevention of vomiting induced by motion in adults. It is the first new pharmacologic treatment approved for this indication in over four decades.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com and follow us on X @vandapharma.

About Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing is a championship-winning team competing in the NTT IndyCar Series.

Corporate Contact:

Kevin Moran

Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

202-734-3400

pr@vandapharma.com 

Jim Golden / Jack Kelleher / Dan Moore

Collected Strategies

VANDA-CS@collectedstrategies.com

Follow us on X @vandapharma

Vanda Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nereus-powers-forward-sponsors-no-47-indycar-entry-celebrating-47-years-since-last-new-us-motion-sickness-treatment-302826721.html

SOURCE Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

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