NeoGenomics to Present Multiple Abstracts Showcasing New Research at AACR Annual Meeting 2026

The Company will highlight integrated clinical and genomic insights generated through its Oncology Data Solutions platform

FORT MYERS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO), a leading provider of oncology diagnostic solutions that enable precision medicine, today announced it will present eight scientific posters and one oral presentation at the AACR Annual Meeting 2026 in San Diego, Calif., April 17–22, 2026 (booth #1537).

The abstracts highlight how combining laboratory testing with clinical data can support oncology research, drive AI-based analysis, and help translate findings into clinically relevant insights. By linking testing results with real-world clinical data, NeoGenomics has demonstrated its capabilities to drive deeper characterization of biomarker prevalence, evaluation of testing concordance, and insights that help bridge translational research and clinical application, with the potential to enable cutting-edge oncology therapy development and commercialization.

“Bringing together lab and clinical data is becoming foundational to modern oncology research,” said Tony Zook, CEO at NeoGenomics. “Our collaborations with biopharma partners have allowed us to develop compelling research that we’re proud to present at AACR, showcasing how these insights can directly enhance therapy development and create optionality for providers and patients.”

Presentations at AACR include:

Oral presentation (Clinical Trials Mini Symposium: Focus on ctDNA): Molecular residual disease (MRD) interception in locoregionally advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (LA-HNSCC): The MERIDIAN Phase II trial Monday, April 20, at 2:30–4:30 PM

(Clinical Trials Mini Symposium: Focus on ctDNA): Molecular residual disease (MRD) interception in locoregionally advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (LA-HNSCC): The MERIDIAN Phase II trial Poster #1106 : Rapid identification of comprehensive multi-omic protein and RNA biomarkers on a single FFPE tissue section using a novel integrated nCounter® workflow Sunday, April 19, at 2:00–5:00 PM | Section 43

: Rapid identification of comprehensive multi-omic protein and RNA biomarkers on a single FFPE tissue section using a novel integrated nCounter® workflow Poster #1224 : Antibody-Drug Conjugate Immuno-Oncology Panel for Comprehensive Characterization of the Tumor and Associated Microenvironment Sunday, April 19, at 2:00–5:00 PM | Section 47

: Antibody-Drug Conjugate Immuno-Oncology Panel for Comprehensive Characterization of the Tumor and Associated Microenvironment Poster #1456 : Paletrra™ AI: Automated phenotyping of multiplex immunofluorescence datasets via information maximizing self-training Monday, April 20, at 9:00 AM–12:00 PM | Section 4

: Paletrra™ AI: Automated phenotyping of multiplex immunofluorescence datasets via information maximizing self-training Poster #1993: Real-world landscape of KMT2A and NPM1 variants and fusions in hematologic malignancies Monday, April 20, at 9:00 AM–12:00 PM | Section 23

Real-world landscape of KMT2A and NPM1 variants and fusions in hematologic malignancies Poster #4162 : AI-based detection and scoring of TROP2 expression in IHC-stained NSCLC specimens Tuesday, April 21, at 9:00 AM–12:00 PM | Section 3

: AI-based detection and scoring of TROP2 expression in IHC-stained NSCLC specimens Poster #8493 : Expression of the ferroptosis suppressor FSP1 but not GPX4 shows significant adverse prognostic effect in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma with wild-type TP53 Tuesday, April 21, at 9:00 AM–12:00 PM | Section 20

: Expression of the ferroptosis suppressor FSP1 but not GPX4 shows significant adverse prognostic effect in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma with wild-type TP53 Poster #6674 : Metabolic reprogramming in advanced renal tumors contributes to a dysfunctional immune response and immune exhaustion within the tumor microenvironment Tuesday, April 21, at 2:00–5:00 PM | Section 48

: Metabolic reprogramming in advanced renal tumors contributes to a dysfunctional immune response and immune exhaustion within the tumor microenvironment Poster #7263 : Identification of molecular alterations in soft tissue sarcoma patients with combined pan-cancer CGP and bespoke sarcoma fusion detection testing Wednesday, April 22, at 9:00 AM–12:30 PM | Section 21

: Identification of molecular alterations in soft tissue sarcoma patients with combined pan-cancer CGP and bespoke sarcoma fusion detection testing

Attendees interested in learning more about NeoGenomics’ clinical and genomics insight capabilities can connect with the team onsite at booth #1537.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc. is a premier cancer diagnostics company specializing in cancer genetics testing and information services. We offer one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus across the cancer continuum, serving oncologists, pathologists, hospital systems, academic centers, and pharmaceutical firms with innovative diagnostic and predictive testing to help them diagnose and treat cancer. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates a network of CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratories for full-service sample processing and analysis services throughout the US and a CAP-accredited full-service sample-processing laboratory in Cambridge, United Kingdom.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “believe,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “goal,” “project,” “guidance,” “plan,” “potential” and other words of similar meaning, although not all forward-looking statements include these words. These forward-looking statements address various matters, including statements regarding the Company’s research and data capabilities and the potential for those capabilities to drive clinically relevant insights; linking test results to real-world data and its potential to enable cutting-edge oncology therapy development and commercialization; the Company’s collaborations with biopharma partners and the potential clinical relevance of their research findings. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's ability to continue gaining new customers, offer new types of tests, successfully develop and commercialize its linking and data solutions, maintain and expand its biopharma collaborations, and otherwise implement its business plan, and the risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We caution investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read our filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document (unless another date is indicated), and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. Our business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.

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